Californian lords Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a string of mammoth shows in Australia to kick off 2023 and they’ll be bringing their mate Post Malone along for the big summer down under.

The iconic funk-psych-rock four-piece announced on Monday they’re bringing their huge global stadium tour to Australia in February next year. It’s hit cities like Paris, Los Angeles and London and soon it’ll be adding the likes of Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth to that list.

Around the world continues..next stop, down under! Australia & New Zealand with @PostMalone



Sign up for the RHCP newsletter at https://t.co/Ar2rOkJUzB for exclusive access to the ticket presale



Presales begin July 8th

General on sale begins July 11th



See you there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jYZN51bw2b — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 3, 2022

Next year marks the 40th year of the Chili Peppers bouncing around on stages which is an incredible feat in itself. They’ve gone from playing to 30 people to now booking massive stadiums on the other side of the world with 12 enormous albums under their belts.

The Aussie leg of the world tour kicks off on January 29 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium before heading to Sydney, Melbourne and then winding up at Perth’s Optus Stadium in mid-February.

Old mate Posty will be performing at every show, which likely means everyone who takes their parents along to a gig will thoroughly enjoy themselves from the support act right through to the final encore.

General sale tickets for all four shows on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian tour are on sale on Monday, July 11 at staggering times. Brisbane kicks off at 12pm midday local time, Melbourne and Perth are at 1pm local time and Sydney’s tickets are on from 2pm local time.

There are also a couple of cheeky pre-sales happening for Telstra and Live Nation members on July 6th and 8th respectively, so set your alarms accordingly.

See ya front left for some red hot slap bass in the summer heat. You beauty.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Australian Tour 2023

Sunday January 29

Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane QLD

Thursday February 2

Accor Stadium

Sydney NSW

Tuesday February 7

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne Vic

Sunday Febryary 12

Optus Stadium

Perth WA