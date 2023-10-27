What To Watch This Halloween Whether You Like A Slight Piss Or Full-Blown Poo In Your Pants

While Halloween in Australia might not be celebrated at the same levels as America when it comes to decorating houses and getting dressed up, it doesn’t mean you can’t get a lil’ spooky in the lead-up to October 31.

Whether you’re someone who likes to go full-throttle with the scares or prefers to keep things spooky-themed yet tame, this list should have something for you.



The good part? You won’t need to splash out for a streaming subscription, because they’re all free and available via PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION (streaming chaos, 24/7 on 9Now).

The Exorcist III

Released in 1990, The Exorcist III is based on the 1983 novel Legion and is a very underrated horror film, likely because it was just one of the many sequel horror films to come out of the 80s and 90s. Plus, The Exorcist 2: The Heretic was kinda shit.



The flick follows William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) as he investigates murders by the alleged Gemini Killer who was put to death 15 years prior to the film.



The work leads him to old Father Karras, the priest who threw himself out of the window at the end of the OG Exorcist, who is alive and claiming to be the Gemini Killer. Wild!



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Jawbreaker

Basically a fucked up Mean Girls, Jawbreaker is a 1999 cult classic in the shape of a dark comedy by Darren Stein. It follows villain Courtney “Satan in heels” Shayne (Rose McGowan) as she accidentally kills Liz “the team dream” Purr (Charlotte Ayanna) in a birthday prank that goes tits-up.

What lengths will she go to in order to cover up Liz’s death? Fucked up ones (that’s a promise).



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free on Nov 1.

Fright Night

This 1985 film was so memorable it was remade as a horror comedy with Colin Farrell and Toni Collette in 2011.

The premise? A teenage boy reckons a new neighbour is a vampire, so turns to an actor from a television horror show on how to help deal with the undead.

Given I’ve had a few neighbours who I too recognise as vampires, I feel that this one is relatable enough for anyone to watch this Halloween.

Besides, how could you not watch this after looking at the picture above?



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Murder House Flip

If you want to get in the Halloween spirit but don’t want to give up your much-loved reno shows to facilitate it, you’re in luck with Murder House Flip.

Exactly what it says on the tin, Murder House Flip is a reality show that centres around flipping houses where murders have happened.

This is good news given I have exhausted any and all true crime podcasts this Halloween season.

You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Release The Hounds UK

Release The Hounds UK is a reality show with spooky vibes as the contestants compete in a bunch of scary challenges after dark, before being chased by dogs.

It’s also got a celebrity twist with the likes of Charlotte Crosby and Joey Essex having competed across the US and UK versions of the show.



So yeah, it’s kinda like I’m A Celebrity… combined with pretty much any horror film of your choice. It’s a bit Blair Witch, a bit Twilight and a bit Cocaine Bear.

So yeah, you can see how it’s all a bit confusing and weird but still unhinged enough to have you jumping this Halloween. I’m always up for seeing celebrities on the edge of shitting themselves.



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

