WTF: Sydney Influencer Admits She Only Moved Into Her Lush Beachside Apartment For The ‘Gram

If you scrolled through influencer Cassidy McGill‘s Instagram, you’d think she was living her best life in her gorgeous beachside home in Sydney. But apparently, social media is a lie because this week the former Love Island star revealed that she is, in fact, not happy in her coast adjacent abode and only rented it because she felt it would be “flashy enough to appease people.”

Now, she’s looking to downsize into a place more art deco but NOT because she’s “broke or whatever”.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, McGill was asked why she wasn’t as in love with her apartment as she used to be.

In response, she shared a photo of the view from her apartment with an essay of text explaining her perspective.

“I’m about to offload something that’s been plaguing my mind for a while,” she wrote.

“When I moved into this apartment, I think I felt as if I had something to prove. I was getting a lot of pressure about not having started my own business and not seeming successful.

People were asking what my next steps were in my career. I had just bought my dream car so I guess I wanted to keep going. I needed to move because my car wouldn’t fit in my current space, and when I found this apartment I thought it might be flashy enough to appease people,” she said.

“My personal preference is art deco, older style fits with character and personality. This apartment has always felt cold, and very big just for me. Don’t get me wrong, it’s beautiful and the view is something I cherish every day. But I’ve found it really hard to naturally be in love with this space and call it home,” she revealed.

See, this is where I resonate with her because I’ve found it really hard to naturally be in love with my Inner West apartment in the midst of a cockroach infestation.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s beautiful and the view is…fine but it’s hard to naturally be in love with this space and call it home when I feel bugs crawling over my feet when I watch TV.

“I would love to downsize (still stay in a two bedroom but just a smaller space altogether), into something older with more character. And tbh save a bit of money because you could only imagine how much rent I pay. And it’s absolutely a waste of money,” she continued.

McGill ain’t wrong. Not only are rental prices going absolutely batshit, but even finding a place to rent is becoming difficult.

“I don’t want to have to constantly defend my decision and explain it was a choice and not because I’m broke or whatever these keyboard warriors can come up with.”

Her followers totally got where she was coming from. In a video follow-up on her Stories on Wednesday, she thanked her followers for being so understanding.

“It was very transparent of me to admit that I’m basically living here to keep up appearances. Even though I’m not very happen it’s been on my mind for over a year,” she said, adding that “social media is a fucking lie.”

Look, I can only imagine the insane pressure put on influencers to live a picture-perfect life. And especially the pressure of living around the Eastern Suburbs where all of the Sydney-based influencers generally congregate.

But at the same time, the cost of living crisis is hitting all of us. Sydney rental prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate and incomes aren’t as reflective of that as they once were.

I can’t help but wonder if McGill is feeling the financial heat but trying to change the narrative. Especially since it’s only been a few months since she made international news for accidentally sharing a photo of herself and some ~mystery~ white powder on her Instagram Story.

Either way, I’m happy that she’ll be looking for a place that will bring her joy and not just a pad that’ll impress her followers.