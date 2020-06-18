Here are Pedestrian Group we are on the hunt for a full time Group Programmatic Manager (SYD) to be responsible for maintaining and growing our national programmatic ad revenue across Pedestrian Group’s portfolio of digital assets. You will balance external and internal stakeholders to identify partnership opportunities and lead best-in-market solutions within our programmatic team.The ideal candidate will have 7+ years’ experience in a programmatic sales role and is passionate about technology and a demonstrated knowledge of the ad-tech ecosystem/competitive set. If you are someone who loves to collab, gets amped by big ideas and not afraid to get your hands dirty, we want to hear from you! Read more about this ace opportunity here!

CSQD are an established branding studio seeking a full time Junior Front-End Developer (GLD CST) to help them deliver exceptional websites to their clients with plenty of room for career growth. To apply you should have proven work experience working on and developing websites, hands on experience with mark-up languages (HTML) and experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.

They are less concerned about whether you have a degree and more interested in your attention to detail, ability to problem solve, work autonomously and follow a brief (while still thinking outside the box). CSQD want to help nurture you talent. If you are passionate, dedicated and have an awesome attitude, they want to hear from you! Read more about this excellent opportunity and apply here!

