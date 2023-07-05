Tell Us How You Tame Yr Sunday Scaries & We Might Sling Ya Something To Ease The Jitters

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to help you reclaim your Sundays.

I don’t know who decided that Sunday was a ‘day of rest’, but they clearly didn’t work a 9-5 job.

If you’re an adult in the big, bad world, you’ve probably experienced the ‘Sunday Scaries’, AKA, the heavy weight of anxiety and dread that sits in the back of your mind all day before you head back to work.

It sucks, right? Since most full-time 9-5 workers are only given two precious days off in a whole week, the idea of spending one of them stressing about your cranky co-worker sending passive-aggressive Slack messages the second the clock strikes 9 am Monday is pretty cooked.

So what are we gonna do about it? Are we going to sit and rot in bed every Sunday for the rest of eternity??

No!!! We’re going to reclaim our Sundays and make the most of ’em — which is exactly why we’ve teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s. The ice cream lords’ new ‘Sundaes’ collection has just dropped, and to celebrate the delish release, we want to give you a ‘lil something to look forward to. The range is probably their most indulgent creation yet, and comes in two monstrously yummy flavours — Hazel-Nuttin But Chocolate and Berry Revolutionary that are packed with sticky sauce, chocolate chunks and a creamy whipped topping.

All you’ve got to do is fill out the entry form below and tell us your secret to taming the Sunday Scaries.

Filling out the form will put you in the running to win one of two prize packs (there’ll be seven lucky winners all up, BTW).

First Prize (Two Winners) Total Prize Value: $15,000

1 x 30 min at home performance by Sunday Scare Crew performer, James Galea



1x B&J-inspired food and drink package



8x B&J Sundae pints, Hazel-nuttin’ but Chocolate and Berry Revolutionary



1x B&J ice cream spoon



1x B&J beanie



2x B&J stickers



1x B&J bag



1x B&J pint holder

Runner-Up Prize Packs (Five Winners) Total Prize Value: $5,000

A Year’s Supply of Ben and Jerry’s

1x $100 Netflix voucher



1x Bonds Livin Fleece Robe



1x Board game



2x Go-To Transformazing Face Mask



1x Peter Alexander Teddy Socks

1x B&J ice cream spoon



1x B&J beanie



2x B&J stickers



1x B&J bag



1x B&J pint holder

It’s that easy. A couple of pearls of wisdom and you could find yourself snacking on a year’s supply of Ben & Jerry’s for your troubles. Personally, I don’t think I could ever have a bad Sunday again if I knew I had a tub of Hazel-Nuttin But Chocolate, some fuzzy socks and my comfort movie queued up and ready to go.

Get thinking, and good luck!