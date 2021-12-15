WIN: Tell Us Yr Dream Car & We Might Sling Ya A Share Of $2000 In Fuel Vouchers For The Hot Tip

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with CARS24 to help you make your dream car a reality.

One particularly masochistic thing I like to do when the whim so arises, is take out my phone, jump on that magical thing we call the internet, scroll along, and pick out a nice little imaginary shopping cart full of expensive, unattainable cars.

My current shopping cart includes a Cybertruck, a nice jungle green Suzuki Jimny, and that new retro-style electric concept car Hyundai just recently blessed the universe with. I mean, just look at it.

Also on my list is that car Homer designs for his brother all the way back in season two of The Simpsons, the Mach Five from the original Speed Racer series, and literally any bike from Akira (bikes count right?).

Anyway, enough about my hopes and dreams, let’s talk about yours. We’ve teamed up with CARS24 to help you fuel your next adventure. If you, like me, often find yourself musing over dream cars, then you’re in luck. Simply tell us in 25 words or less what your dream car is and you could win one of 10 $200 fuel cards.

Imagine what you could do with all that fuel? And it comes at the perfect time too — Summer is road trip season baby. I dunno about you, but the only downside I see to road trips is the fuel. Often, that factor alone is enough to dissuade me from taking off with a bunch of mates and hitting the open road. Especially these days, with fuel prices getting absolutely ridiculous.

So, all the more reason for you to spill the tea and givvus the goss on your ultimate dream car. Get creative enough and your days of fuel-anxiety will be over. Leaving you to worry about nothing more than where you’ll stop for lunch on your next big road trip. Love that for you.

Speaking of dream cars, CARS24 are a handy resource if you’re in the market for a sick set of wheels. They’ve made the usually tedious process of buying a new car as easy as taking a birthday cake from an unsupervised children’s party.

They’re 100% online, they offer free delivery door to door, you get a seven-day test-drive period, and the best part? Six-month warranty baby. So you can spend less time stressing on the whole buying a car thing, and more time planning your next road trip. Love that for you.

