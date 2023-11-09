Here’s What Happens When You Put The Fate Of Your Night In The Hands Of PTV’s Insta Followers

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up Smirnoff to help me have a rando evening!

You weirdos did it. I decided to put the fate of my night in your hands, and you really knocked it out of the park. If you’re reading this and don’t know WTF I’m talking about, a while back, PEDESTRIAN.TV’s loyal fans voted for how I should spend a night out. It was like a little test run of the Smirnoff activity-generator we’ve whipped up, and let me tell you, the results were both weird and wonderful.



The first option of the night was between heading to drag bingo, or singing a comically long song at karaoke. Melbourne’s a big fan of drag bingo, so all of the spots were sold out. But I can’t let you guys down, so I decided to jump into the losing option: singing a comically long song at karaoke.



I went to a local spot, and the anxiety of school-aged me came flooding back. The first long song that popped into my head was Don Mclean’s ‘American Pie’, coming in at 8:36, so this is the song I’d be singing to the karaoke room. I actually managed to get through it unscathed, but it really kicked off my night in an odd way.



Next up, you all voted between playing every game at an arcade or rolling a 300 (perfect score) in a game of bowling. As an oddball who actually took bowling lessons back in the day, I was crossing my fingers and toes that option would be a winner, but that wasn’t the case.



I decided to head to an Archie Brothers for my next hour of playing every game at an arcade. After growing up on arcades in bowling alleys, this was a welcome surprise. If you’ve never been to an Archie’s before, it’s set up like something out of The Greatest Showman or something – it’s like you’ve walked into a 1960s circus. There’s even some Smirnoff sodas on offer for a post-gaming drink.



But I couldn’t stop to smell the roses, I had gaming to do.



Back when I was maybe 12 or so, I chucked $2 into one of these games and ended up winning a GoPro on my first turn. Since then, I’ve wasted far too much money trying to get lucky again and never recreated the success.

Next up, it was between challenging someone to a game of Go Fish and starting a chant at a bar. The former won this round. Tonight, I was joined by a couple of mates to help me knock out the tasks, and we stopped to have some food halfway through, so I thought it’d be the perfect time to pull out the cards for a game or two of Go Fish.

It seemed to just be a whole lot of, “Do you have any 5’s?” and “Do you have any kings?” We played one game and then got out of there after getting a lot of weird looks from punters in the pub.

On the way home, it was time for the final event, with me letting a stranger order me fast food. I decided to head to the spot made famous by some large golden arches, they’re one of the only joints to be open late at night. A stranger was more than happy to make my order, he picked out exactly the same meal for me that he just ordered – a chicken burger meal with a bottle of water.



Honestly, at this late stage of the night, I was expecting something a whole lot more exciting.





The night then finished off with a delicious Smirnoff Hard Soda Yuzu Citrus Burst, and regret about the weird, weird evening that I just had.









If you're looking for someone to plan your day / night, you can dive into our microsite here, and let Smirnoff do it for you. Make sure you drink responsibly.




