We Asked A Dr Why We Should Consider Giving The Booze A Bit Of A Break & Here’s What They Said

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Dry July to give you some insight into going booze-free for a bit.

As an adult, the majority of our milestones revolve around alcohol. Birthdays, work events, farewells, engagements and more are all commemorated by having a drink or two. And there’s nothing wrong with that — having a cheeky bevvy at the pub on a crisp Sunday arvo is one of life’s simplest pleasures.

However, stats show that more young Aussies than ever are drinking less and going ‘sober-curious’ to reap the mental, physical and financial benefits of cutting back on alcohol.

So, if you’ve considered having a bit of a break, we spoke to Dr Janine Porter-Steele, from The Wesley Hospital, about the benefits of giving up alcohol (even for a bit). After all, Dry July is just around the corner, which is the perfect time to put the booze away for a little bit. You can also raise money for folks with cancer while on a booze-free journey, which is a huge plus.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: What are the benefits of quitting alcohol (even for a bit)?

Dr Porter-Steele: There are many benefits of quitting alcohol both in the short and long term. In the short term, people might begin to experience better sleep, improved cognitive function and a slight rise in energy levels. Longer term, you will be improving the function of all your major organs, especially your liver and kidneys. By giving your body short breaks from alcohol, you are allowing your body time to reset and repair the damage.

Research has demonstrated drinking alcohol can increase the risk of certain cancers, including breast cancer. This is not surprising given that just like tobacco smoking, alcohol (specifically the ethanol in alcohol) is ranked as a group one carcinogen, meaning it is a cancer-causing substance.

It is also worth noting the National Heart Foundation does not support drinking red wine or any type of alcohol to prevent or treat heart disease.

If you choose to drink alcohol, Cancer Council Australia recommends that you drink only within the guidelines for alcohol consumption set for the general population – that is, no more than two standard drinks a day for healthy men and women and no more than four standard drinks on any drinking occasion. It is also recommended that you have at least two days a week without any alcohol. Due to limited amounts of research, there is no amount of alcohol consumption that is not without risk. If you do choose to drink, then you should understand what a standard drink is and put in place some strategies to help you stick to this.

What changes might be felt by giving up alcohol for a month?

A short-term cessation of drinking alcohol will most definitely have benefits to your health as your major organs will have time to repair themselves. You may also see an improvement in sleep, cognitive function and a rise in energy levels. Your mood may also improve.

What are ways someone can ease into quitting alcohol?

Swap it out – try making your own mocktails, or use a nice glass for your half juice/half soda water mix and jazz it up with some fresh mint; try some low-alcohol or no-alcohol beverages if out and about; alternate one small alcoholic drink with one glass of water.



Ice it up – try adding a heap of ice to your glass before adding the alcohol.



Splice it – reduce the amount of alcohol by adding in some soda water, mineral water or cranberry juice.



Change up your routine – take a walk after dinner instead of sitting in front of the TV with a drink in hand, take the whole family with you, and brush your teeth immediately after dinner to deter the consumption of any more drinks or snacks.

What are some great excuses people can tell their friends why they’re choosing not to drink?

Well, to start with, that they are supporting a fantastic cause like Dry July! It would be a wonderful opportunity to gather friends and family on board and do it together. If you are choosing to cut back on your alcohol for any reason, this is a really positive step you can take to improve your overall health and well-being. Depending on who you are speaking to, you can give them as much or as little detail as you like. You can simply say, “I am trying to make healthier choices,” “I have decided to cut back”, or simply, “No thank you, not tonight”, is also acceptable. It can be hard if you’re feeling pressured into drinking, so it may be wise to avoid certain people or situations that you don’t feel supported in.

What social activities can someone do instead of drinking?

There are so many activities people can do instead of drinking, to start with, getting out in nature or getting active.

Playing sports, doing an exercise class, and going bushwalking are all great ways to improve your health and reduce any temptation to drink. You can also do a class to learn practical skills like cooking, sewing, and painting (make sure to do one where alcohol is not served).

Museums, libraries, theatre shows and art galleries are all fun to explore, some of these venues may serve alcohol, but it is not the focus of the activity. Try to go during the day if possible.