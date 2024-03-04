Win A $2K Cabin Weekend Away For Two By Telling Us Your Go-To Weekend Style

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Specsavers to celebrate its new collection with British heritage brand, Barbour.

The new luxury is being offline.

While we once used to spend a couple hours on the internet in a dedicated space (shout out to ‘The Computer Room’), now we’re always online, always contactable, and most likely, always burnt out.

Basically, we all need a city escape.

That’s where Specsavers comes in. The glasses retailer has just launched its new collection with British label, Barbour.

The heritage brand is known for its old money and British countryside aesthetic, which, let’s be real, is the perfect collection as the leaves start to turn in the Southern Hemisphere.

The designs have a fresh twist on classic shapes, feature earthy tones, and British twee aesthetics. Inspired by Barbour’s modern countryside style, the glasses look in place both at your 9-5 and as you read by the fireside in a cottage. Ugh, dreamy. Get your cottage-core wardrobe on here.

To celebrate this huge launch, Specsavers is slinging you an Airbnb voucher, so you can escape to the hills and live your best countryside life.

Simply tell us in 25 words or less tell us what your go-to style is for a weekend away, and we may sling you a free stay, a Barbour gift pack and a voucher for two pairs of Specsavers glasses, so you can see in style.

So go on, go put on your best Bella Hadid-horse girl ‘fit, touch some grass, and switch the heck off.



Image via Kendall Jenner IG