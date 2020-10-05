Oh me, oh my. VOSN 2020 (Vogue Online Shopping Night if you’re new) has officially kicked off and to say I’m in my element would be an understatement. It’s probably going to destroy any chance I have of ever cracking the property market but when you’re dressed head-to-toe in the finest of garments, I imagine it’d seem worth it.

As you can imagine, any brand taking part in a sale associated with Vogue is going to be chic as hell. We’re talking Net-A-Porter, M.J. Bale, Bed Threads – the whole kit and caboodle. Everyone is out in fine form, slinging anything from 10-30% off their wares.

VOSN starts midnight Tuesday 6 October and ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday 7 October, with some retailers extending their sales a cheeky while longer.

Anyway, enough teasing. Peep our favourite deals here and a few of the items we’re frothing. See you in the (virtual) battlefield.

VOSN 2020 Best Deals:

Aje: 25% off site-wide

bally: 25% off full-priced products site-wide

Net-A-Porter: 20% off

Bel Rose Cropped Linen Top by Faithfull The Brand (Was $149, now $119.20)

M.J. Bale: 30% off new arrivals

Cosette: 25% off site-wide

Ray-Ban: 20% off site-wide

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Glasses (Were $205, now $164)

ASOS: 25% off

Yoox: 25% off full-price items

Princess Polly: 25% off almost everything

REVOLVE: 20% off site-wide

Ena Pelly: 30% off site-wide

Boyfriend Denim Skirt in Bone (Was $189, now $132.30)

Peppermayo: 30% off

Thomas Sabo: 20% off jewellery and watches

Marks and Spencer: 20% off when you spend $100

Steve Madden: 25% off full price

Nobody Denim: 25% off

Frankie Jean Ankle Stretch Light Soul (Was $229, now $171.75)

Windsor Smith: 30% off selected styles

CAMILLA AND MARC: 25% off site-wide

Sheridan: Up to 40%

Hallenstein Brothers: 25% off full-price

Stag Carlton Cord Long Sleeve Shirt in Forest Green (Was $49.99, now $37.49)

Dear Frances: 20% off site-wide

Endota: 20% off

Bed Threads: 10% off

Rust 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set in Queen (Was $270.00, now $243)

