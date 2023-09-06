Stack ‘Em Up: Here’s 20 Aussie Jewellery Brands Worth Spending Your Hard-Earned Dosh On

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One of our favourite trends to take off recently is jewellery stacking — we’re talking layering necklaces, ear curation, assembling rings and styling multiple bracelets. Not only does it give us the chance to experiment with more of our favourite pieces, but it also allows us to support local Australian Jewellery brands and designers.

You can find yourself a little bit of everything from nostalgic pendant necklaces, unique engagement rings, statement earrings and everyday essentials. Some of them even offer to create bespoke pieces like engagement rings, wedding bands and family heirlooms that are worth spending your hard-earned dosh on.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favourite jewellery brands that are worth bookmarking before making your next investment.

Francesca

Raise your hand if growing up you dreamt of owning a locket. (Hi, me) Well, Aussie-born jewellery label Francesca is about to make your dreams come true. Created by sisters Hannah and Rachel Vasicek, Francesca sells and designs a range of gorgeous silver, gold and rose gold rings, necklaces, bracelets, watches, earrings and of course, lockets. The brand will make you all nostalgic and sentimental in the best way possible.

Saint Valentine

As someone who owns and loves a lot of Saint Valentine pieces, I can confirm they make high-quality, timeless jewellery. You can choose from a range of gold, silver and pearl necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets. Each Saint Valentine’s drop focuses on affordable staple jewellery and has a little something for everyone.

Brie Leon

If you’re looking for something as unique as you, Brie Leon is where you’ll find it. The Australian jewellery brand makes a range of accessories that are to be worn and treasured. The brand works with quirky styles, colourful gemstones, and mixed metals, so you’re bound to find statement pieces that’ll finish off any ‘fit.

Sarah & Sebastian

Honestly, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find a Sydney or Melbourne local who hasn’t heard of Australian jewellery label Sarah & Sebastian. It creates a bunch of stunning ready-to-wear necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, as well as a bespoke selection of engagement rings and wedding bands. It also offers piercing and soldering at its Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane boutiques.

By Charlotte

Australian jewellery brand By Charlotte first became a staple when it dropped its iconic Lotus necklace. Since then, the brand has created a beautiful range of sterling silver, vermeil and 14k gold necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that feature its signature motifs or colourful gemstones. Every By Charlotte piece is also intentionally inscribed with uplifting affirmations as a cute final touch.

Arms of Eve

Another Aussie jewellery brand you’ll catch draping from our necks? Arms of Eve. Why? Because it ticks all our boxes, it’s affordable, comes in gold, silver and mixed metals and has a bunch of timeless designs across rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more.

Lucy Folk

If you’re already obsessed with Lucy Folk’s gorgeous clothing line, then you’re going to love her jewellery range. Yep, as well as offering ready-to-wear pieces, the Aussie brand also designs one-off heirloom pieces of hand-crafted jewellery, so you can create a statement piece that’s uniquely yours.

Babyanything

If you’re looking for timeless pieces of jewellery that can be passed down through the generations, Babyanything should be your first stop. Each piece is personally designed by its founder Lucie Ferguson and was made with future heirlooms in mind. The brand sells both ready-to-wear necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and anklets, as well as bespoke pieces.

Temple of the Sun

Byron Bay-based jewellery brand Temple of The Sun offers a unique and interesting range of hand-crafted gold, silver and mixed beaded necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The brand works with a range of highly skilled artisans who use the ancient lost wax method and other techniques to recycle ethical sterling silver, 18K gold vermeil and precious gemstones into modern pieces with vintage flare.

Reliquia

I’d bet my firstborn that you probably recognise Reliquia because of its cult-famous star sign necklaces that became wildly popular a few years ago. Since then, the brand has released collection after collection of bracelets, anklets necklaces, earrings, and rings that are inspired by relics and family heirlooms your grandmother would approve of. And we mean that in the best way possible.

Amber Sceats

You’ve probably seen Amber Sceats popping up all over your Instagram feeds, the Aussie-born brand has been worn by everyone from Rosie Huntington Whitley to Steph Claire Smith and Chloe Morello. The brand offers a range of gold, silver and pearl necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings for every occasion.

Natalie Marie Jewellery

If it feels like everyone around you is getting engaged, they’re probably wearing one of Sydney-based brand Natalie Marie Jewellery’s gorgeous bespoke engagement rings and wedding bands. It also offers three ready-to-wear transeasonal collections each year for those not looking to go down the wedding route just yet (or ever).

Avant

Sydney-born Avant Studios offers a range of elegant everyday jewellery that just begs to be worn. Since it’s launch back in 2020, Avant has quickly become a go-to for chic, affordable and timeless pieces. Just quietly, we’re obsessed with the best-selling Celine Earrings and Birthstone Necklace.

Autore Moda

With a focus on accessible luxury, Sydney-born jewellery brand Autore Moda has created a curated and considered collection of South Sea pearl jewellery that’ll have you reaching for your wallet. Each piece is sophisticated, stylish and fits a modern design aesthetic.

Petite Grand

Petite Grand is a Sydney-born jewellery brand that offers a range of fine, delicate gold and silver necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that are timeless and made to be layered. Petite Grand also offers custom pieces and bridal designs if you’re looking for something unique for the big day.

Kirstin Ash

If your jewellery aesthetic is more of a less-is-more approach, Australian jewellery brand Kirstin Ash’s effortless everyday essentials should be added to your cart. You can nab yourself a range of gold, rose gold and silver necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and engravable pieces.

Linden Cook

You’ve probably heard of (or seen) Linden Cook’s famous impressions collection all over your social media feeds. Linden Cook allows you to get a loved one’s fingerprint pressed into your choice of pendant for a necklace, bracelet or ring. You can even get a print of your pets nose and have it made into jewellery.

Christie Nicolaides

Each handcrafted necklace, ring, earring and bracelet from Christie Nicolaides features colourful precious and semi-precious stones, glass, enamel, and plated brass to create pieces that are inspired by the ’80s.

F+H Jewellery

Born in Byron Bay, F+H is a jewellery and accessories offers hand-crafted necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that strike a delicate balance between femme and homme (hence the name F+H) to create strong, androgynous appeal. It’s chunky, it’s effortless and styles easily.

Holly Ryan

Born on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Holly Ryan is an Australian jewellery label that uses sustainable materials like recycled gold and sterling silver to create uniquely crafted rings, necklaces, bracelets, anklets, earrings and more.

Image Credit: Arms Of Eve Instagram / Natalie Marie Jewellery Instagram