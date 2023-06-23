Here’s What Truckies Actually Think Of Other Drivers & It Turns Out They’re More Afraid Of Us

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to raise awareness about the dangers of not respecting trucks on the road.

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than driving on the freeway and getting stuck between two trucks. Nothing reminds you more of how tiny and insignificant you are in life than driving next to these hulking behemoths of the road.

Whenever I drive next to a truck, I’m reminded why Steven Spielberg‘s first movie before Jaws was a movie about a killer truck on the prowl. Every time I’m parallel with a truck, I can’t get the Jaws song out of my head while I nervously wait for an opening to change lanes.

But the truth is, truck drivers are more like elephants of the road. They’re more scared of us than we are of them.

In 2021, there were 1001 traffic accidents involving a heavy vehicle on Australian roads. Of this, about 15.4% of total road deaths were attributed to heavy truck fatalities.

Truck drivers are very aware of the fragility of cars in comparison to their titanic size and weight, as a truck colliding with a car is similar to your school bully destroying your sandcastle by driving a car into it.

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) held a live event as part of their ‘Don’t #uck With A Truck’ safety campaign at the Bondi Pavilion forecourt on the weekend. A life-size car was built out of sand and placed next to an operational truck to demonstrate the scale and force when comparing the two vehicles.

This campaign was made to give young drivers a visualisation of how fragile their cars really are in comparison to a truck.

We spoke to Casuarina Smith (CJ), a 33-year-old truck driver with over seven years on the front lines trucking on the Monash highway.

Here’s what CJ would like drivers to know when out on the road.

PTV: What is your favourite and least favourite thing about driving trucks?

CJ: There are many things I love about driving trucks but I’d say my favourite is the freedom of being out on the open road compared to being confined to an office every day. My least favourite is the inconsistent working hours.

What are some things you realised once you started driving trucks that regular car drivers might not even think about when it comes to road safety?

I was lucky in the fact that growing up my parents educated us to respect trucks and understand their size and weight.

But after becoming a driver myself, I think just the sheer size and how much space is needed to navigate the roads was the biggest shock.

What are the biggest mistakes you see drivers make that could lead to deadly accidents?

When coming up to traffic lights, truck drivers have already calculated how much room they will need to slow down.

Time and time again I see cars not respecting this space and cutting in front of trucks when they see a gap; obviously not understanding that the space was created for a reason. We want to try and maintain some momentum so that once the lights change we can keep moving.

If we come to a complete stop it takes a lot for the truck to get moving again which sometimes means we will miss the next round of lights. I wish cars realised that once the lights change there will be ample room for them to then get in front and move on. Please don’t cut in front when we are coming to a stop.

What can cars do to make truck drivers’ lives easier (and roads safer for everyone)?

Please give trucks space on the road. Don’t sit in the blind spot or pull in front of traffic lights.

Is there anything car drivers might be doing with the intention of being helpful, but actually making things harder for truck drivers?

Hesitating. If you hesitate we can’t read what you’re intending on doing.

What is the wildest behaviour you’ve witnessed from a car driver?

I have had cars pull out in front of me while I’m on a highway and then slam on their brakes to turn left on the next road.

This is terrifying as I can’t just swerve into the next lane as there may be a car next to me and jumping on the brakes is also a dangerous option so it is a very scary situation for a truck driver.

Please don’t do this. Just wait for a bigger gap once we have passed.

Even with the above advice taken into account, what would you say to help car drivers who still might have a fear of trucks?

I understand that the size of a truck can be intimidating but please know that the people driving them are professionals and we all want to get home safe. No one wants to be involved in an accident.

If you have an opportunity, stop and talk to a truckie and ask questions. You’ll find that most truckies are very proud of what they do and will be very honoured that you care enough to ask questions.

Knowledge is power and once you can get a true understanding of what we do then you won’t be so fearful. I have created an Instagram page where my aim is to shed light on life as a truck driver and make small educational videos answering people’s questions. Hopefully, that will help a little too.

Image: The Simpsons