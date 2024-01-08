Wanna Win Two VIP passes To Laneway 2024? Tell Us Why Your Bestie Is Pure Sunshine For A Chance

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Lipton Iced Tea to help you show your best mate how much they mean to you.

Best buds, where would we be without them? They bring joy into our lives by going on adventures with us, sharing our interests and supporting us through thick and thin. But most importantly, they’re willing to endure us sending them 40 TikToks in one hour.

But sometimes a mere 40 TikToks and saying “I needed this” when laughing with them isn’t enough to show your friends how much you appreciate them.

Thankfully, the good people over at Lipton Iced Tea are giving us the opportunity of a lifetime; VIP tickets to Laneway Festival for all five Australian Laneway events. All ya have to do is tell us how your bestie brings pure sunshine to your life, even on the gloomiest days. When you enter, you’ll also be asked to share your besties address — because if you win, not only will you score free tickets to Laneway Festival, but you’ll have a bunch of sunflowers delivered to your pals’ house too. (Even if you don’t score the tickets for Laneway Festival, you’ll still be in the running to win a bunch of sunflowers with your friend as well).

Were you childhood friends who met because one of you had a Hannah Montana pen that could sing? Did you match in a game once upon a time and have been ride-or-die gamers together since? Or do you have an immensely dramatic and beautiful story that deserves its own movie? We wanna hear it.

But what makes Laneway Festival a great place to take your best buddy ol’ pal? It’s simple. Great music, good vibes, delicious food and drinks and most importantly, an opportunity to flex some colourful festival outfits.

Image Credit: Bianca Holderness

Laneway Festival will also be your only opportunity to catch some of the greatest music acts in the scene right now. You and your bestie could have the chance to see Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike, Stormzy, Faye Webster and more performing some of their best hits.

We’ll also be setting up shop with Lipton Iced Tea in Sydney on January 24th and handing out free drinks to beat the heat. If you scan the QR code at our activation, you’ll get a secret code to enter for an extra chance of winning a double pass to Sydney’s Laneway Festival.

Best of luck friends! And I hope you get to show that one friend how they bring the sunshine into your life.

Entries open to 18+ only. Click here to read the T&Cs.