More Disturbing Details About Ruby Franke’s Abuse Of Her Children Revealed In Court Documents

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child abuse.

More disturbing details about the child abuse disgraced mummy blogger Ruby Franke inflicted on her two young children have been revealed.

On Monday, the former YouTuber appeared in court and pled guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse against her nine-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son through a plea agreement which detailed the abuse.

As per The Salt Lake Tribune, the plea agreement stated that Franke “intentionally or knowingly” inflicted “serious physical injuries” upon her youngest two children from May to August 2023.

Franke allegedly forced her son to do wall-sits (an exercise which makes the quads burn), do physical labour outside and carry heavy boxes up and down stairs for extended periods of time.

He was reportedly also forced to stay outside for “all hours of the day and night”. As the family lived in Utah, a state known for its heat, this resulted in blistering sunburns.

The plea agreement also alleges that Franke denied her son food and water despite being outside in the heat for long periods, and he was punished if he was caught drinking water. It said that when he was allowed food, it was only “very plain meals” while the family ate regular meals.

The boy attempted to escape in July causing Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt to bind his wrists and ankles with handcuffs.

“The bindings resulted in injuries to [the boy’s] wrists and ankles where the handcuffs cut through the skin and damaged the muscle/tissue,” the doc states, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

“These injuries were treated with homoeopathic remedies and covered with duct tape. Then the bindings were placed on top of the duct tape.”

Shockingly, it also alleged that Franke forced her son’s head underwater, kicked him whilst wearing boots and cut off his oxygen with her hand.



The plea agreement stated that Franke’s daughter faced similar punishments, as well as being told to run on dirt roads barefoot for extended periods.

The filing stated that the children were often told their punishments were “necessary” and done as “acts of love”.

As part of the plea, Franke is expected to testify against Hildebrandt. Franke is facing up to 60 years in prison for her crimes.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested on August 30 after Franke’s son escaped from Hildebrandt’s home and ran to a neighbour to ask for food and water.

Seeing the duct tape on his arms and legs, the neighbour called the police, who discovered Franke’s daughter at Hildebrand’s home. The children were taken to hospital while Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested.

They’ve remained in prison since their arrest. Franke’s sentencing was scheduled for February and Hildebrandt’s was scheduled for December 27.

Franke grew a following on YouTube for her 8 Passengers account which documented the lives of her husband and six children.