Keen To Vent About Money? Go Nuts In Our Survey For A Chance To Score A $500 Gift Card

I don’t care what people say, money does bring me happiness. And I reckon the rest of you are polite liars, too. Because up to a certain excessive point, it does make life easier.

Think about it! It’s all tied up to the meaningful stuff anyway. Cooking a nice dinner for your loved ones? Buying someone a birthday gift? Honing a wholesome hobby? Nine times out of 10, that’s gonna cost you.

As we know, right now the economy is cooked so funds are looking a smidge tight for most of us these days. So, we wanna hear how you feel about the whole bloody thing. Have you tightened the ol’ money belt? Are you spending up a storm because…what’s the point? Chucking your head in the sand? We wanna hear all those juicy thoughts below.

The survey will only take a few short mins and once you hit submit on the bad boy, you’ll be in the running to win a $500 Prezzee voucher. You could get, like, eight Frank Green water bottles with that. That might not be the wisest choice, but you could. And that’s what matters.

These vouchers can be used online or IRL at over 25 million shops worldwide, so you’ll be able to get yourself a little treat. You deserve it, my friend.

Good luck!

You can suss out the T&Cs, here.

Image: The House