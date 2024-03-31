Chance Perdomo, The Star Of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina & Gen V, Has Tragically Died

Chance Perdomo, star of the hit series Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has tragically passed away. Authorities have stated the cause of death was a motorcycle incident involving no other parties.

Representatives for the 27-year-old have since put out a statement per The Guardian.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The producers behind Gen V a spinoff to the hit series The Boys, also expressed their disbelief via a statement.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” they wrote.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

More to come.

Header photo of Chance Perdomo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.