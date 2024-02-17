A Cairns Man Has Been Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Injecting Kids As Young As 12 W/ Meth

A man from Cairns has been sentenced to four years behind bars for not only supplying but also injecting meth into children as young as 12.

39-year-old Apollo John Daley pleaded guilty to 44 charges in the Cairns Supreme Court on Friday. 42 of the total 44 were regarding the supply of drugs to children per the Cairns Post.

“For two years, he spread the misery of methamphetamine among the youth of Cairns,” Senior crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said during the trial.

“He played a particularly active role in many supplies as he intravenously injected methamphetamine into the complainants.”

“They’re not old enough to make proper informed decisions for themselves … you corrupted them,” he continued per the ABC.

“It’s bad enough to have supplied children with any drug. It’s worse still to provide them with methylamphetamine.”

During the case, Justice Jim Henry asked the lawyers if there was a specific motive behind his actions.

“There is no suggestion of a nefarious motive beyond your rather pathetic desire to socialise and share drugs.”

“Just a rather sad, lonely way to procure friends,” Justice Henry concluded.

Daley will be eligible for parole on June 23.

He had already spent 602 days in custody, which were declared as time served.