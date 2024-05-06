Win A Trip To See Tones And I, Young Franco & CHAII At Coke Studio Launch Gig in Sydney

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Coke Studio® to let you know about their upcoming launch gig featuring Tones And I, Young Franco and CHAII.

Have you ever wanted to know how that famous musical collab went down? Just think about some of the great collabs throughout history. Queen and David Bowie, Linkin Park and Jay-Z, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg, I could go on. If only we could have been so lucky to get a peek behind the scenes and watch them collaborate on those iconic tunes.

Lucky for us fellow music nerds, there’s a brand new show coming out that puts Aussie and Kiwi artists front and centre.

Tones And I is teaming up with artists Young Franco and CHAII to write and record a new song, and they’ll be filming the entire process to celebrate the launch of Coke Studio®.

For those out of the loop, Coke Studio® is a program spanning across the globe. The show brings big-name talent and local acts together to discuss and collaborate on new music.

If you’ve wondered what goes down in a recording studio and how musicians start brainstorming a new song, the series dives into the collaborative conversations artists have with one another. From lyrics, musical influences, melodies and production, each episode breaks down how the artists construct their music.

To celebrate NZ and Australia’s first-ever Coke Studio® debut, Tones And I, Young Franco and CHAII will also appear in Sydney to perform the song at the Coke Studio® official launch gig. Thankfully, we’re helping New Zealanders get across the pond so you can still attend!

Coke Studio® is giving away an all-expenses trip to Sydney to ten winners and a mate so you can both be some of the lucky ones to catch the live-experience. You could also win two nights of accommodation and $500 spending money on the trip.

To go into the running, all you have to do is sign up for free to be a MyCoke member. Then enter a unique online code that you’ll find on the back of a specially marked pack of Coke. Or, enter the promotion word that’ll be shared through social media to go in the draw. Yep, it’s that easy.

Best of luck, friends and I hope to see you in the pit.

Entries are open to 18+ only. Click here to read the T&Cs.

Image Credit: CHAII / Tones And I / Young Franco