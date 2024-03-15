5 Ways To Celebrate Your Mate’s Small Wins Bc Life Isn’t Just Getting Married And Owning A House

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Instant Scratch-Its to answer your ‘what on earth do I gift my friend’ prayers.

Movies try to convince us that only stereotypical goals are worth celebrating, but we’re here to tell you that life’s way too short for that. Think of that time that you passed a tricky exam at uni— was it worth celebrating? Uh, yeah it was. Did you also celebrate your university graduation? Of course you did! You worked your butt off for it.

Just because milestones happen at different points in your life, it doesn’t mean that some are lesser than others’. Or, aren’t you going to celebrate your birthday this year because you haven’t hit 100 yet?

Everyone deserves a cheerleader in their corner and you don’t have to break the bank to shake your pom poms. But, when work and/or study are weighing you down, it can be a little hard to find ways to celebrate these moments. So, here are some low-effort activities to share with your mates without having to take days to prepare.

Just went through a breakup? Throw darts at paint balloons

Scrolling fingers up, who’s been broken up with? Not fun, hey? But how nice did it feel when a mate proved that you’re not alone? Quality time increases your dopamine levels, so why not reduce stress at the same time by throwing darts?

You heard us, throw darts at paint balloons on a canvas together. Just a tip, make sure to wear old clothes as you’ll be dripping in paint just like that scene in Miss Congeniality! The art that your friend ends up with becomes a lifelong reminder of how strong they are and will bond you closer as you scrub the paint out of your hair.

Just make sure to order pizza after, as paint throwing is hard work.

Paid off their HECS debt? Bouquet of money-themed treats

Whether they’ve set aside savings or involuntarily paid off their HECS debt, all that money deserves to be honoured. Why not help them potentially win some back with a bouquet of Instant Scratch-Its tickets?

Sprinkled in with the instant gratification of chocolate gold coins and their favourite sweet treats to sweeten the deal, *cough* doughnut bouquet, *cough, cough.*

Oh, and a new piggy bank to help them save for their next holiday.

Booked a trip in this economy? Plan a treasure map me hearties

Saving? In this economy? As impossible as it seems, when a friend saves up enough to book a holiday we should be cheering on their super savvy skills instead of being secretly spiteful. (We’ve all been there…)

You can show your support in a fun way, by creating a treasure map. Bare with us: mark X spots on the map where you’ve hidden travel-themed goodies for them to discover. You could add anything, from tropical sunglasses and a pool floaty to a winter wonderland matching scarf and gloves.

Passed a uni exam? Heck yeah, trivia night

Considering that adults well out of high school still have nightmares about not passing a test, it’s pretty safe to say that the stress is real. So when your friend passes a uni exam after all their all-nighters, it’s only right to honour their sacrifice.

We’ve all thought, “Am I ever even going to use this useless info I’ve crammed into my noggin again?” at one point. Well, an easy way to use up all that knowledge is by turning all their studying notes into a competitive trivia night.

Just so they don’t have an unfair advantage, it’ll be your whole group against them. Your mates will get the first whack at the question and if they get it wrong, your friend gets to strut their stuff in their area of expertise. But what about a prize we hear you asking? This is where the bragging rights come in, as whoever gets the most points at the end of the night wins a piece of paper that reads… The BEST EVER IN THE ENTIRE WORLD At *insert topic here*.

Learnt a language like the intellectual baddie they are? Movie night

At one point we’ve all tried to learn a language on an app and then given up halfway through after only learning that ‘Cat’ means ‘Chat’ in French. Anyway, the point is to actually learn a language while balancing commitments deserves all the time back that they’ve put in.

Help them practise their new language by watching movies, with a twist. All you have to do is play the most famous movie catchphrases in English and watch as their brain whirrrs translating it. You get to play teacher as you check their translation and who knows? You might even start picking up on something yourself.

Just when you hit your next milestone goal (wooh wooh), practise your surprised face when they celebrate you in return with Instant Scratch-Its tickets…

Image credit: 20th Century Fox