Dust Off Your Tillies Jersey ‘Cos Australia Will Be Hosting The AFC Women’s Asian Cup In 2026

If you’re chewing on your nails for more Matildas magic, well, you’re in luck because Australia has just scored the rights to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026. Honestly, I’m still recovering from that insane penalty shootout from the Women’s World Cup. Has anyone seen my asthma puffer?

On Wednesday night, Football Australia announced that Australia will be hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. For football fanatics who are not familiar with this tournament, the Women’s Asian Cup is held every four years and hosts 12 national teams that belong to the Asian Football Confederation.

As a Filipino in Australia — I am feeling well-fed with football news. But I guess I’ll have to wait and see if the Phils, you know, actually qualify.

AFC President Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement that he’s “confident that we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition” of the tournament once it starts in 2026.

“On behalf of the Asian Football Confederation, I offer our sincere congratulations to Football Australia on being confirmed as hosts of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026,” he said.

(Image source: by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

“I am confident that we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition in 2026 in Australia where the unrivalled passion for the women’s game is so palpable and we wish the Local Organising Committee the very best of success in their planning and preparation.

“I know the Asian football family joins me in reinforcing our confidence in Football Australia to elevate the ever-evolving stature and growth of women’s football in Asia.”

Although it is early days for match dates, kick-off times and ticket prices, we do know that the tournament will be played across New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Unfortunately, Melb football punters were quite upset.

But hey! At least we got more football, and that’s what we love to see.