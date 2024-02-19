PSA: Do Not Miss The Brief Boys Stripping Down To Air Their Dirty Laundry At Mardi Gras

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with BriefsFactory to help you celebrate Mardi Gras at Briefs Dirty Laundry show.

Sydney, get ready to feel hot and bothered as Boylesque strip down and airs their dirty laundry for Mardi Gras. Described as “the perfect blend of flesh, acrobats, dance, boylesque and brilliance” by Fringe World, laundry day has never been this erotic. (So please don’t bring your little cousin along.)

Start your engines, as Mardi Gras and the Brief Boys are almost here from February 20th to March 15th. The feeling of the LGBTQIA+ community coming together in a glow of rainbow and spandex is a high that we’ve been chasing all year, so get your g-strings out — it’s time to go wild underneath this circus tent.

If the Brief Boys aren’t already on your radar this Mardi Gras, they’re about to be. After selling out worldwide, they’re bringing new acts, performances and boys for us to play with. Seriously, their acrobatics/dance/boylesque-moves would make Mama Ru proud.

The head Brief Boys, Fez Faanana, aka Shivanana, revealed, “We’re turning the heat up at the Spiegeltent. Expect a night where high-flying acrobatics meet the raw energy of drag, dance, and daring comedy. Our show is a washing machine of colour, chaos, and cheekiness, and we promise to leave no dirty laundry hidden.”

The show will take place in the heart of Sydney’s Spiegeltent (in the Entertainment Quarter), and it’ll have you feeling like you’re at the circus of your naughtiest dreams under the big tent for this steamy, sequined spectacle. They’ll also have multiple cocktail options for you to wet your whistle too, as you’re hypnotised by their tight choreography and even tighter briefs.

Here’s a little taste of what to expect from the squad: the director himself, Shivanna, is known for his risque performances, co-founder Captain Kid is the sexiest clown we’ve ever seen, and Dale’s acrobatic skills will have you spinning. Plus, Nastia’s hand-balancing will have your heart pumping, Thomas’ aerial hoop is out of this world, and Serenity’s stunts in stilettos will have your jaws dropping. Plus, how could we forget Rowan, who turns crazy stunts into real life with his giant wheel, and Brett, who has backup danced for celebrities such as Rihanna, Elton John and Kylie Minogue (mother)?

Be warned, these tickets are going to be a hot commodity as they’ve sold out for ten years. So, if all of a sudden your ex is hitting you up for them, strut right past them and their new fling. (You’re way hotter, BTW.) Buy tickets to get your inhibitions unbuttoned here. You don’t want to miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable rinse cycle of camp, comedy, and carnival.

Can’t wait to be gagged by the Brief Boys? Stalk them on socials in the meantime, here. (Because trust me, they go off.) The question is, what are we going to wear??? Can I borrow someone’s Spandex, please?