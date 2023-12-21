Sling Samsung A Fresh Idea That Could Help Yr Community & You May Cop A Hot $10K 

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Samsung to bring you the next gen of STEM leaders.

Admit it, there’s that one idea you’ve got that you’re holding onto – you know the one. You bring it out when conversation gets dry or when you chaotically fill out a Shark Tank application during a 2am scroll sesh. It’s the one that came to you after watching that Thomas Edison episode of The Simpsons.



But alas, if the applications for Shark Tank’s next season already closed up, never fear: Samsung want to hear all about how you’re going to solve an issue in your community with a grand idea.

As long as it’s a solution that uses a bit of STEM, you could be in the running to win $10k.



If you’re after a bit of inspo – check out last year’s winner Meg Phillips. She pitched a tech invention to curb the high rates of animal deaths in her suburb. It involved using an RFID tag to warn animals of incoming traffic.

If you’re pondering something with the same vibe, head to this link, and in 500 words or less, explain how your idea could revolutionise your community, and you could cop some handy cash in your pocket to make it happen.



The competition is part of Samsung’s ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ and partnership with Student Edge, which is aimed at giving young guns between aged 14-24 some critical, real-life experience in STEM, to help bolster their careers.



Winners will be announced in early 2024, and there’s a bunch of runner-up prizes to be won too. While the person who scores the top spot will win $10k, two runners-up will also be chosen and gifted $5k each to use towards their idea. The three winners will also score a Samsung gift-pack that includes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Smart Monitor M5, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro — which sounds like the perfect way to kick off the new year to me.



So go on, see if you can change the world.

