You Could Win A Luxe Fast X-Themed Holiday For Eating A 1kg Burrito & Yes You Read That Right

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Mad Mex to send you on a Fast-X themed holiday, bc you deserve it.

We can rely on a few constants in life: death, taxes and a new instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise hitting cinemas every 18 months.

READ MORE Cheers To This Absolute Legend Who Just Watched Fast And Furious Off A Projector On A Sydney Train

Honestly, I’m not mad about it. What’s not to love about the heart-stopping, star-studded, adrenaline-fuelled action series??

To celebrate the iconic movie hitting cinemas on May 18th, the Mexican food lords over at Mad Mex want to give you guys something ‘uge to munch on.

via GIPHY

Basically, Mad Mex has launched its annual 1kg burrito campaign, and is giving away a bunch of prizes with every purchase. So all you’ve got to do is score a whopping 1kg bad-boy, scan the QR code on the wrapper to download the Mad Mex app and enter the unique code on the sticker of the Big Burrito for your chance to win.

By entering, everyone will go in the running to win one of three major prizes (which will be drawn after the Big Burrito deal finishes). They include a Fast X-themed trip to Cancun, Mexico, valued at $12.2k. It’ll consist of five nights in a four-star hotel, return airfares from Aus, a chance to explore the Rivera Maya Jungle Experience, car racing, zipline rides, and $1000 smackeroos of spending money. In addition, the two runners-up will each win a $1000 EFT gift card.

At the risk of sounding naff, I must simply say — holy guacamole, those prizes are bloody epic.

On top of that, there are also thousands of instant prizes to be won, including free guac, chippies, churros, cinema vouchers, Fast X merch packs, and Uber One passes.

So what are you waiting for??? Head to your local Mad Mex (or order it on Uber Eats) before May 31st to cop a 1kg burrito, and you could win big, my friend! Or my family, as Dom Toretto would say.

You can suss the trailer for Fast X right here: