I’m convinced that hat lovers are born, not made. I mean the kind who buys a hat and then actually remembers to wear it. No shade, but if we’re being completely honest, hat lovers are always just a little bit cooler than the rest of us.



So imagine being the team behind Hats Greatest Hits — starting life as an Instagram page and morphing into a lid-lovers revolution. Simple in concept, genius in design, and the work of very cool brother duo, Dom and Billy.



“If you told me four years ago that I’d be leading a 35,000 strong national social activist movement of hat enthusiasts, and running a major custom cap operation, I’d probably say you were out of your mind,” Dom told PTV. “But here we are.” So how does one get into the hat influencer business? We spoke to Dom to get the full lowdown on his life’s passion.

PTV: How did you come up with the idea for Hats Greatest Hits?

Dom: “For the past 15 years, I’ve had a SERIOUS [love for] op-shopping (legit it’s a problem, A Current Affair could do one of their classic hoarder segments on my house, piles of lids spewing out of every cupboard).



I noticed that there were heaps of awesome old hats from iconic Australian brands that people never seemed to buy – especially my fave 90s corduroy caps – so I started collecting them. Pretty soon I had a solid collection of a couple thousand.

I’d always had this idea of starting an Instagram page where I put up the same style of photo every day, so one day my brother and a few mates decided to upload photos in my fave hats alongside captions featuring weird made-up yarns about a mid-50’s boomer dad.

A week or so after we launched, Pedestrian.TV ran an article on us and it just all blew up. Thousands of fellow lid lovers from across Australia flocked to the page”.

PTV: What does Hats Greatest Hits do, besides taking us on a trip down memory lane?

Dom: “We started coordinating people power campaigns against iconic Aussie brands to convince them to bring back the classic caps of the golden era in the early-to-mid 90s. Basically, we ask our followers which company to target – like Vegemite, Weet-Bix and Bunnings – and then mock up a corduroy cap we want them to make.



We then direct our followers to flood the target brands Instagram page comments section to fill it with blue hat emojis – which they do by the tens of thousands. Turns out if a few thousand punters bombard a company’s comments section, they generally fold pretty quickly. After a while brands started reaching out to me to make hats for them, so we decided to have a crack at making caps ourselves.



Next minute, we’ve got our own original lid label and online store, we’re designing, producing and selling a full range of sweet Australiana themed hats, we’re collaborating with some of our favourite bands, and we’re working directly with a stack of brands, businesses and sports teams to make them custom cord caps”.