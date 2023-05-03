Tell Us Why You Have The Best Style And You Could Cop A Free Hotel Stay & A Fresh Set Of Specs

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Specsavers so you can see in style.

Do you consider yourself to be the fashion GOAT of your friend group? Whether you say it out loud or not, we’re all kinda thinking it, right?

Well, Specsavers and adidas know the power that having good style holds.

Launching in June, you can choose from 13 optical frames and three sunglasses that have the know-how of Specsavers mixed with adidas Originals’ authentic and creative style.

That’s right, you can now wear your Stan Smith green shoes… on your eyes.

To celebrate this iconic launch, Specsavers are putting one winner up in a fancy-schmancy hotel so you can kick back and relax in style.

Simply tell us why your style rips on your mates’ and you could win a free night in a hotel, plus a Specsavers voucher for two pairs of fresh specs from the adidas Originals collection (or sunglasses if your vision is 20/20). There are also 10 Specsavers vouchers up for grabs so get ’em while they’re hot.

For those winners based in Melbourne, you’ll score a double pass to Specsavers’ exclusive launch party of the adidas Originals range on May 25. HUGE.

You’ll be able to check out the frames, see which ones suit your face, play some ping-pong and dance the night away to a DJ, all in a grungy car park. The only way to make this more Melbourne is to wear an all-black ‘fit (seriously, pack one).

Good luck, my stylish friends.