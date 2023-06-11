Richmond Tigers Premiership Player Marlion Pickett Arrested In Perth Over Alleged Burglaries

Richmond Tigers two-time premiership player Marlion Pickett is in custody in Perth on alleged commercial burglary charges.

The Tigers confirmed in a statement the alleged offences occurred between December 2022 and January 2023.

WA Police said Pickett has been charged with 12 offences, including four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of stealing and three counts of criminal damage.

He has also been charged with one count each of attempted stealing and receiving.

Pickett’s manager Anthony Van Der Wielen told The Age the 31-year-old has “a strong intent to defend himself against the charges”.

“Due to the ongoing legal nature of the proceedings, Marlion, or myself, will not be able to be able to provide any further details, comment or clarification about the matter at this stage,” he said.

“We understand and respect the public’s interest in this matter, but we also implore all to respect presumption of innocence until proven otherwise and to allow the legal proceedings to follow their due course without prejudice.”

The WA-born footballer was in Perth this weekend for the Tigers’ win over the Fremantle Dockers on Saturday night.

Pickett will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail hearing.

