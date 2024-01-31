5 Vital Questions To Ask On A First Date This V-Day If You Wanna Weed Out Any Duds Early

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with DonateLife to encourage you to register as an organ and tissue donor.

Ah first dates. Sometimes they’re bliss and sometimes you’re checking the time every five minutes. As we approach Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d give you a hand with sorting through your prospective partners.

To help you suss out whether they’re a go for date number two or not, we’ve pulled together a bunch of unconventional questions to ask. Sure, you could look for psychologist-approved ones, but where is the fun in that? Ask these bad boys to keep things spicy – at least you’ll still have fun if they’re a drag.

1. Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

It’s a valid question, TBH. You get a little glimpse into how this date thinks, strategises and rationalises. How do they argue their point if you disagree? It’s all juicy. And I’ve learnt way more about people from this question compared to the snoozefest that is “What do you do for work?”.

2. Which Real Housewife do you think would win Survivor?

A trick question!!! This is really asking if they’re pretentious and will judge you for watching your fun lil’ brain cleanse shows. Let me watch my shows in peace, please. Also, if they do watch them, there is a lot here to unpack. I genuinely think many of the Real Housewives would thrive on Survivor. My money would specifically be on Teresa Giudice.

3. Are those organs in good nick?

This is intimacy, baby! They may be hot but suss out if they’re registered as an organ donor too, to see if those values match up. You’ll hopefully impress said date if you say you’re a registered donor (slay) and chances are, they’ll either be one too (we love) or lie to impress you and secretly sign up on the way home. At worst, you might have had a slightly awkward convo. At best, you got someone to register to donate their organs on the DonateLife website (FYI, all you need is your Medicare card and one minute, so they could even sneakily get it done in the Uber back to yours).

4. Do you have a podcast? (Or are you planning to start one?)

Sorry to all the podcasters out there, but it is a wee bit insufferable. Everyone and their dog has a bloody podcast these days and you know what I don’t wanna do forever? Pretend I’ve listened to my significant other’s show every single week. Also, this one then opens the floor for you to chat about the ones you listen to. Maybe you’ll have more in common than you think?

5. Which member of Jackass do you identify with most?

There is nothing like hearing a prospective date try to compare themself to one of these cooked hooligans. I consider myself a Party Boy (AKA Chris Pontius) type with a Steve-O rising. Maybe they’re more a Johnny Knoxville or Jason Acuña person. Whatever it is, it’s fun to see how someone thinks about themselves. And I will never turn down a chance to reminisce on the Jackass gang’s wild shenanigans.

Give these a whirl for a fun V-Day evening. Maybe you’ll even find your dream Steve-O and fall in love!

Registering as an organ and tissue donor does so much good – one day you could save up to seven lives. Anyone over 16 can register, and it takes less than a minute on the DonateLife website or just three taps on your Medicare app.

Image: No Hard Feelings