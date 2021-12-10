How One Heroic Veterinary Nurse Is Saving Dogs From Being Unnecessarily Put Down

No-one likes thinking about dogs being euthanised but no matter how much we ignore it, sadly, it still happens.

Of course, sometimes euthanasia is a genuinely kinder route if an animal is incurably ill or suffering. However, one veterinary nurse learnt the hard way that euthanasia isn’t only reserved for pets on death’s door.

Eva Giuretis was just one week into her first trainee veterinary nurse job when four-month-old whippet, Darcy, was to be euthanised simply for being “naughty”.

“I was in disbelief that none of my colleagues spoke up for this puppy and it was at that moment that I found my voice and my purpose. I requested 24 hours to find an alternative to euthanise and Darcy came home with me that evening. The next day he was placed into a foster home,” says Eva.

Saving a dog from death. You would think that Eva would be heralded as a hero amongst her colleagues right? Wrong.

“A few days later I received an email to say I was no longer required and to return my uniform.”



It was this moment that resulted in Eva founding Project Underdog Rescue.

“I was faced with the very confronting realisation that Darcy’s story wasn’t all that unique.”







