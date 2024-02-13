Pearl Jam Have Officially Announced Their Aus Tour So Looks Like We’re Having A Summer Of Rock

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Live Nation to get you excited for Pearl Jam’s upcoming tour.

Mates, I’m here to tell you that a summer of rock is upon us.

Pearl Jam — AKA, one of the most iconic and influential bands of the 90s, have announced three whopping stadium shows across the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney for November this year. Coming along for the ride to support on each date will be the magnificent Pixies, who last visited in December 2022.

The news is pretty dang monumental, given the last time the band visited Australia was during the final ever Big Day Out run in 2014. I don’t know about you, but ten years ago feels like a bloody lifetime ago.

Looking fresh, lads.

The band have been teasing a return to Oz for quite some time, but pretty much confirmed their return via a massive takeover of Bondi Beach on Sunday. They’ll also have a bunch of new material to play, as they’ve just dropped their brand new track Dark Matter, and have an album of the same name on the way. I’m sure their setlist will be chock-full of hits from the last 30 years too, so be prepared for many a sing-a-long.

Fans will need to register for a unique ticket code via Ticketmaster to secure their spot at a show, so we highly suggest setting an alarm (or ten) for Friday, 23rd of February. Registration opens at 11 am (local time) for Gold Coast and Melbourne residents, and then at 1pm for Sydney folks.

Honestly, standing in a packed stadium screaming my lungs out to Daughter is probably the only thing that could cure my fragile soul right now. If you’re a fan of literally any kind of rock music, these shows are not to be missed — Pearl Jam’s sound and spirit is pretty much present in every rock band of today, so you’ll be watching history unfold before your eyes.

Pearl Jam Australian Tour November 2024

Wednesday, 13th November — Gold Coast, Heritage Bank Stadium

Saturday, 16th November — Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, 21st November — Sydney, Giants Stadium

Register for tickets at pearljam.com