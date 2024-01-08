Melbourne’s NGV Is Hosting A Free Art Festival This January If You Need A Summer Date Night

Everyone shut up. NGV is holding an after-dark art festival called Triennial EXTRA, from January 19th until January 28th, every night until 11 pm. What’s more? It’s free.

NGV Triennial celebrates the work of 120 artists, designers, and collectives, with an epic exhibition of art from across the world. In January, for every night of EXTRA, Triennial will stay up late until 11 pm, with music, DJs, artist talks, dancing, bars, and more.

Not only can you appreciate the art on display, you can also be the art. Melbourne painter and Triennial artist Richard Lewer will invite you to divulge your hopes, dreams, and reflections, which he will paint live on the gallery walls. These paintings will be displayed alongside his large-scale paintings every night of EXTRA, so you can’t miss out.

There’ll also be plenty of incredible installations, including a talking mouse, a 100-metre-long woven fish fence, a neon love poem, and a room-sized installation by Yoko Ono, just to name a few.

You’ll also get to watch powerful performances from dancers throughout the exhibition, turning the gallery spaces into full-on multi-sensory experiences.

Federation Court will also turn into a dancefloor with late-night DJs from 9 pm, featuring some brilliant in-demand artists including Sui Zhen, C.FRIM, IN2STELLAR, and RONA. NGV Garden will be treating visitors to the eclectic online radio station Skylab, and music collective Kerfew.

To top off your date night, you can also indulge in some of the fancy food and drink options on offer, including cheese and charcuterie platters, desserts, burgers and fries, Moët & Chandon Champagne, cocktails by Four Pillars Gin, and Yering Station wines. Gelato will also be on offer late into the night in the garden to help you cool off in the hectic summer heat.

For more information on what’s appearing at the gallery, be sure to check out NGV’s website.

The NGV warmly thanks Robin Campbell and David Parncutt for their generous support towards Triennial EXTRA.