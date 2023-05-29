How To Handle The Aftermath Of A House Party Without Any Housemates Punching You In The Face

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Containers for Change Queensland to help make our planet a little bit nicer.

We’ve all been there — you threw a sick house party, everyone had a great time, but now it’s the day after and your place is looking worse than a Macca’s playground after a kid’s bday.

Dirty dishes piled high, empty beer bottles scattered as far as the eye can see, and some questionable stains that you’re not even sure you want to know the origin of — it can all get rather overwhelming.

But don’t panic, my hungover friend. You can handle this mess, and I’m here to help. First things first, take a deep breath and remember that this is all part of the process. A good party always leaves a mess behind, but that’s just a small price to pay for a great time.

Now, let’s get to work.

Don’t let the mess bring you down

Look, the mess is going to be there whether you like it or not. So don’t let it get you down. After all, a good party is worth a little chaos. Take a deep breath, grab a cup of coffee (or an espresso martini), and let’s get started.

Actually start!

The longer you wait, the worse it will get. Start by picking up any trash or empty bottles you see and putting them in bags. Then, move on to the dishes — get them washed and put away as soon as possible. If you have a dishwasher, this will make your life much easier, get that baby running ASAP cos lord knows you’re in for a few loads.

Next, tackle any spills or stains — if you act quickly, you might be able to prevent them from setting in. Use a clean cloth and some warm, soapy water to blot out any stains. For tougher stains, you may need to use a specialised cleaner, for even tougher stains, you may need to find God.

Divide and conquer

You know what they say: “many hands make light work.” Who’s “they” exactly? Don’t worry about it — you’ve got cleaning to do!

So, stop questioning proverbs and get to work recruiting some friends or housemates to help with the cleanup. Turn it into a game and see who can collect the most empty bottles or cans! Now isn’t that riveting? Make sure to offer some snacks and drinks as motivation too, don’t be a dog.

Monetize the cleaning, baby

Look, life is all about perspective. is the glass half full, or half empty? Is the house full of trash, or full of potential cold hard cash? Look around you, chances are your mates have left you with piles of empty VBs and Cruisers (your friends have good taste, after all) — you can turn those into money by recycling them, just check to see if they have a 10c mark on em and you’re good to go. Make some extra cash AND help the planet. It’s a win-win.

Book a free container collection

Speaking of recycling, if you’re feeling too lazy or hungover to make your way to a refund point, and you happen to call Queensland home, Containers for Change will come to you for free and pick up any bottles and cans (as long as it’s eligible) and take them away to be recycled. How sick? Booking a collection is easy — pop your bottles and cans into a bag or box, select your pick-up date via the online booking form, and they handle the rest. Boom. That’s one task off your clean-up list. Home collection is available in selected suburbs across Queensland.

Don’t be afraid to get creative

If your furniture and floors are looking worse for wear, don’t panic. Get creative with your decor to cover up any stains or scratches. Place a colourful pillow over that wine stain on the couch or strategically reposition a houseplant to hide any scuff marks on the floor.

Remember to take breaks

Cleaning up can be exhausting, so don’t forget to take breaks when you need them. Sit down, have a snack, and recharge your batteries. The mess will still be there when you get back, so there’s no need to rush.

Embrace imperfection

At the end of the day, it’s okay if your place isn’t spotless. Embrace the imperfection and be proud of the memories that were made at your party. Sure, there might be a few stains or scratches, but those are just battle scars that tell the story of a good time.

