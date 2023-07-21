Everyday Habits That Are Good For Your Noggin’ If It’s Been Feeling Overwhelmed

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with MOOD to give you some Jolly Good tips on handling stress.

We’re all itching for that serotonin rush, especially in the early morning. If you’re like me, choosing death instead of wrestling three blankets and a cat off you in the morning, you may be in dire need of extra motivation to get up in the morning besides capitalism demanding it.

Thankfully you, yes you, have the tools you need to find ways to destress. External forces will always come up against us, and unfortunately, it does fall on us to help take care of ourselves. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here are some habits you can easily fit into your daily routine to help destress.

Drink water

Feeling dizzy and or incredibly exhausted? You might actually be dehydrated.

Ensuring we have those eight cups of water a day does significant wonders for our health. Literally every aspect of our bodies improves with hydration, from our liver, to our skin to even our mental health.

Drinking water, especially after waking up, immediately starts your day right by boosting your mood and activating your metabolism.

Don’t deny your body its needs and end up like sad Jason Derulo, begging for a sip.

Go outside and sip on some tea

Nothing is more ingrained in Australian culture than our mandatory cup of tea. It’s our moment of silence, to let the mind run empty while we stare out into nothing, collecting ourselves and our thoughts.

If you’re not sure what brew to choose, MOOD tea makes this easy for you. They have a range of herbal teas to suit you at any time of the day. If you’re feeling stressed you could go for Be Kind Unwind or Sweet Lullaby, teas with peppermint and rooibos, known to be natural calmers to help ease the mind before bed. If you like a caffeine hit, they also offer an English Brekkie tea, it’s Jolly Good by name and sourced locally from the Daintree region in QLD.

All profits from MOOD tea sold fund mental health programs for young people in Australia, so you can feel assured that you’re not just taking care of your own mind, but others too.

Land a perfectly timed Titan punch in Final Fantasy XVI

Admittedly, this has been my therapy for the last month.

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your brain to get that instant release of serotonin is to solve a puzzle, watch sand-cutting videos, or nail a combo in a video game.

If you ever find yourself feeling burned out and need something to help distract your mind, playing video games has scientifically been proven to do wonders for stress relief.

So treat yourself to punching some demons once in a while, it’s self-care.

Hitting the gym with the perfect hype playlist

It’s the constant harsh truth that exercise helps our brain through the release of dopamine, but how can we motivate ourselves to actually get to it when we’re overstressed?

Secondary goals are absolutely a valid way. Whether that’s having a gym buddy to keep you accountable, signing up for classes, or even having fitness goals to keep you in it. But if you want something a bit more casual, you can absolutely make a game of it.

Cardio can be a mindnumbing exercise routine, that just reinforces how upset we are doing it. That’s why we need to silence these thoughts with the most aggressive music that we can.

Science has shown that heavy music like metal can help improve cognitive functions and keep the brain active as well.

My personal recommendation is to load up The Armed’s Ultrapop and just go at it. It helps the band all look like Herculean Gods so you can feel extra motivated reato reach similar beefcake levels.

Socialise

While being mysterious and secretive can be alluring, feeding our main character syndrome, the truth is socialising with our friends and family does improve our mental health.

Strong social ties have been found to lower our risk of dementia, as well as reduce blood pressure levels which can lead to a longer life expectancy.

So the next time you see Ryan Gosling and go “he’s literally me”, please recognise that as the cry for help that it is.

Brain exercises

Growing up is being confused about why adults do crosswords in the newspaper, and becoming an adult is maintaining a daily Wordle streak and learning how to actually play sudoku.

Scientists have actually found that brainy activities help stimulate new connections between nerve cells and may even help the brain generate new cells, developing neurological “plasticity” (brain play-doh) and building up a reserve of cells for the future.

Any mentally stimulating activity should help to build up your brain. Read, take courses, and try “mental gymnastics,” such as word puzzles or math problems. Experiment with things that require manual dexterity as well as mental effort, such as drawing, painting, and other crafts.

