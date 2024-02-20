I Asked My Male Co-workers About Their Skin Routines & They Were More Chaotic Than I Thought

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with La Roche-Posay to help you clear up your skin with confidence in 2024 with Effaclar’s Duo + M.

Ask any girl, and she’ll tell you about the horror they felt when they saw their BF’s four-in-one Batman-themed face wash for the first time. A true crime against skincare, in our humble opinion.

Additionally, with TikTok being flooded with strange skincare routines for men, it’s hard not to wonder how folks with acne-prone skin are managing to keep their pretty little faces intact with all that wild and whacky info floating around.

So, one day, I decided I wanted to get to know my male co-workers better — I asked them for their skincare routines to get a read on how they’re fairing out there.

Here’s what they had to say…

“A toothbrush for my skin.” – Jack

A dental product? For skincare? Well, I’ve officially heard it all now. No wonder their face always smells minty fresh — they’re probably getting little bits of toothpaste in their pores.

Now, are you going to break the news to the tooth fairy, or am I?

“Learned shampoo is v important.” — Ben

Now I know I dismissed shampoo at the start (apologies Batman), but my pal Ben does have a point — oil from your scalp can make its way into pores and aggravate acne-prone skin.

“Use a post-shave balm and use it on your whole face. Dassit.” — Matt

You know how I said I’ve heard it all? I take it back. The only person I’d excuse this for is a lumberjack, and even that’s chipping it. Between you and me, I’m very tempted to glue hair all over Matt’s face in revenge.

But that stays between us, or I’m taking you down with me.

“New to using sunscreen.” — Spyros

It’s not the best that he’s JUST discovered sunscreen, but I’m glad to hear he’s started. Because let’s be honest, the Australian sun will burn you any chance they get.

So I guess someone’s finally not crazy since every skincare routine should include an SPF 50+ broad-spectrum sunscreen. I guess there’s hope after all.

“All you need to know is salicylic acid.” — Gregory

I’m not going to lie, before this point, I almost did lose hope entirely. Luckily Greg saved the day by revealing his salicylic acid holy-grail product, Effaclar’s Duo + M Anti Imperfections Moisturiser. After doing some research, it turns out that ingredients like salicylic acid can be effective for people with acne-prone skin, as it can help to gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores.

The moisturiser also has a few other holy grail skincare ingredients, like niacinamide, which can help reduce the appearance of post-acne marks, and phylobioma, which targets the root cause of acne-prone skin and helps stop breakouts in their tracks.

Reports have shown that folks who used the product noticed a difference in the appearance of their acne-prone skin just eight hours after application. They also reported 44% fewer blemishes, 45% post-acne marks and 66% fewer blackheads* after using the product for four weeks. No wonder ole’ Greg has been ~glowing~ as of late.

So men, stop giving your girlfriends heart attacks when using crazy skincare and start actually thinking about what you put on your face. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go make my colleagues download Spotscan to get a tailored skincare routine before they go to a derm. You can run, but you can’t hide from skincare.

*Consumer test 54 subjects, after one application.

**Cosmeto-Clinical study 45 Subjects, after four weeks.