How To Get In The Zone This Week If Your Brain Is Feeling Like A Hot Plate Of Mashed Potatoes Rn

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Ryde to help you get in the zone.

My friends, staying focused is hard. Trust me I know. Even as I write this, the latest Zelda game sits across from me, staring, willing me to embrace it. It wants me to run away with it, to Vegas perhaps. But where would that get us? Sure it could be fun, for a week, maybe two, but then our funds would dry up, and we’d have no job, no way of getting out of America. We’d be in some deep trouble.

So you see, this is why it is important to stay focused, and not give in to temptation, lest your life quickly derail. Easier said than done, sure, but I believe in you — and I even wrote you some tips. Because I love you.

Level up your workspace

Transform your workspace into a whimsical wonderland by adorning it with colourful post-it notes, inspiring quotes from Avatar the Last Airbender, and funky art pieces so you seem — at least to the ignorant observer — as somewhat sophisticated and not at all the uncultured ape you truly are.

The key is to let your imagination run wild. Turn your desk into a creative sanctuary where your ideas can flourish and roam free, because nothing should stand in the way of you expressing yourself no matter how bad your ideas might be, or how much talent you may lack.

Also, plants! Create a green army of plants to keep you company on your journey to productivity greatness. Surround yourself with leafy comrades that bring life and a sense of calm to your workspace. Bonus points if you give each plant a unique personality and engage in conversations during your coffee breaks. Remember, though the voices may seem convincing, they’re just in your head.

OR, if you simply cannot be assed levelling up your workspace, why not head to one that’s already levelled up — the State Library of NSW is a good shout. They have a bunch of classes to get your creative energy flowing. Writing class, anyone?

Get pensive, get inspired

Sometimes, in order to really get in The Zone, we must escape our current zone that is not really working for us, capisce? This means leaving the desk, the office, the kitchen table turned co-op space you share with your four housemates, and exploring the magical city you call home. If you live in Sydney, the Art Gallery of NSW is a sure bet to get the creative juices flowing by pure osmosis. Walk around and be surrounded by inspiration at every turn. Right now, you can catch the Archibald, Wynne, And Sulman Prize exhibitions 2023 until September 3.

Read the wikiHow for getting in the zone

When I need guidance in life, I turn not to friends, or family, or God, no, I turn to the wisest entity known to humankind. I turn to wikiHow. And when it comes to staying in the zone, wikiHow has you covered.

I mean just look at her — she’s so focused she’s basically levitating.

Write down your goals and journal every day

Lol kidding. Lmao what are you, a nerd?

Drink more than coffee

My pals, my confidants, my people. Hearken my words. Coffee is good, but you must also fill your flesh with a variety of liquids to stay truly on top of your game. Eat right, drink right, and that means plenty of water — but also, get your vitamins in, get that wellness in. Why not try some of these neat new wellbeing shots from Ryde? There are three available: Ryde Focus to help de-fuzz and fuel your brain, Ryde Energy for when you feel off but need to be on and Ryde Relax to unwind your busy mind. They’re all backed by science with smart combinations of ingredients helping you to be at your best when you need to.

Now run along and slay the week. I believe in you. We all do. We’re all super proud. We love you.

Image: Emily In Paris