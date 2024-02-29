Win Tix To An Exclusive Preview Screening Of The New Ghostbusters Movie Starring Paul Rudd

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Sony Pictures to tell you that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is dropping in cinemas from March 21st.

As a wise man once said, multiple times, bustin’ makes me feel good.

And the ultimate busters, the Ghostbusters, and all your faves from the last film are back, including Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts will also be reprising their roles from the original. The film is bringing on some serious comedic talent, with Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani and James Acaster joining the cast.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire follows the Spengler family again, joining up with the original Ghostbuster team, to save the world from a second Ice Age when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, freezing the city with fear.

To celebrate the film’s release, Sony Pictures is giving away 20 double passes to exclusive preview screenings of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Wednesday, March 20th in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. There are also 10 double passes to exclusive preview screenings in Adelaide and Perth. For a chance to win one of these double passes, tell us in 25 words or less why you believe in ghosts.

Have you had a supernatural experience that changed your perspective on ghosts forever? Were you raised in a very superstitious family? Or are you like me and have watched too much of Zach Baggins’ Ghost Adventures and hope, after so many years of searching, that ghosts do exist just for his sake?

Ghost stories are one of our most tried and true genres, and, sadly, there aren’t more spooky ghosts popping up outside of horror movies. Sometimes a grown man just wants to see weird freaky-looking ghosts cause a little bit of menace to a fun ensemble cast. Thankfully if you’ve been looking for a film with plenty of humour and heart, solid action scenes, and most importantly, great spooky ghosts, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire should tick your boxes.

If you’re keen to see the old Ghostbusting crew on the big screen again or want to watch a must-see, big-screen blockbuster, be sure to catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire when it hits cinemas from March 21st.

