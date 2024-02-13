An Island-Hopping Sailing Adventure Is Cheaper Than You Think — Here’s Our Top Picks

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Contiki to get you travelling.

There’s no question Croatia is one of the world’s most underrated holiday spots. With pristine waters, historical sites, and Kenneth Branagh-esque landscapes, it’s clear why it’s a dream destination.



This trip lasts for just over a week, kicking off in the classic town of Split, and sailing to spots like Hvar, Dubrovnik, and Makarska, where you’ll get to experience wine tasting, beach hopping, and even visit the actual Kings Landing from Game Of Thrones. While you’re there, see if you can think up a better end to season eight… I’m still salty about that.

If you haven’t been able to get through a charcuterie board without finishing a tub of Tzatziki this summer, this is the trip for you. The islands of Greece are pretty popular across the world – appearing in movies like Wog Boy, Mamma Mia, Tomb Raider, and many, many more.



You’ll kick off in Athens, then head to Mykonos, where you can stuff your face with delicious local cuisines, and then wander down to the almost-fake-it’s-that-perfect beach, which is screaming to be the first photo on your Contiki insta dump. After that, you’ll head to Paros, Santorini and Ios, where there’ll be more eating, landmark spotting, and honouring the local culture.

You’ll call Turkey home for eight days on this island adventure, floating on the gorgeous Turquoise Coast and visiting landmarks that were constructed in the sixth century, almost as old as your high school maths teacher.



Besides beach visits, cafe stopovers and shopping tours, there’s opportunities to head to historical sites, have a traditional Turkish bath, and even attempt to find the tomb of St Nicholas. If that’s not enough Turkish culture for you, this trip happens on a gulet, which is one of Turkey’s many inventions.

If you’re not looking to head to the other side of the world, one of our closest neighbours could be calling your name. Contiki’s Thailand trip is one of its most popular, and you’ll have a fair bit of flexibility so you can take it all at your own pace.



One of the highlights of this trip is the visit to Bangla Road — the mecca of partying in Phuket, where you can grab a pint of beer for an easy few bucks too. But if you’re not up for partying, the Thai Island Hopper sends you to some alluring sights – the Phi Phi Islands will put most of Australia’s beaches to shame.



If nothing’s floated your boat just yet, jump on board this Galapagos trip, and your travels will never be the same again.



The Galapagos islands are a haven for animal lovers, both on land and in the sea. You’ll witness animals here that are one of a kind. Giant tortoises roam the island, while sea lions and stingrays make their way through the surrounding water.



Each day will take you to a new beach or bit of farmland – and to make it a little more special, you can grab a bike or paddleboard and see everything up close.

So go on, book it in, you know you need it.