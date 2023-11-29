7 Places In Sydney Where You Can Get Dinner For 2 Under $50 If You’re A Foodie Lacking Funds RN

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Mary’s to give you a good feed.

I know, you know, we all know it, but money is TIGHT right now. Frankly, I’m sick of it but who knows when the economy un-bork itself? Probs some finance folks, but not me. What I can do though is grill the entire Sydney office to round up a bunch of joints where it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg (and a kidney) to get dinner out with a mate.

It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. I wear holey dresses and ill-fitting leggings. But it was an honour to compile this list, because Lord knows I need it too at the moment. So, here ya go, serving up one tasty list of dinner spots you and a pal can scoff at for $50 bucks or less.

Eat up, my friends.

Mary’s

Mary’s is an institution for a reason. The burger experts have been kicking around Sydney for the last 10 years and currently have venues in Circular Quay, Newtown, Castle Hill and the Entertainment Quarter. You may also remember the old Castlereagh Street hole-in-the-wall Mary’s? Well, that beloved kitchen has moved out to Rozelle so you can get some burgs in the burbs — just via delivery only. I have spent many an evening chowing down on their mouthwatering burgers, fried chicken, fries and bevs. The famous Mary’s Burger itself only costs $19 dollarydoos, so you and your mate can both get one and then have change to get a coupla beers. We love to see it.

Chinese Noodle House

This Haymarket haunt is always packed because you can get approximately, uh, a fuck-tonne of dumplings for not a lot of dosh. It’s also BYO which helps with the ol’ wallet, too. We’d suggest trying the popular Xinjiang Fried Noodles for $17.80, a whopper 16-serve of steamed dumplings for $17.80 and five steamed pork buns for $12.80 for under $50 bucks.

Ginza Izakaya Parramatta

Alert! Alert! I know we’re technically speaking dinner right now but I can’t in good conscience write about cheap feeds without telling you that you can get a whole bento box for a measly $17.50 (!!!) with Ginza Izakaya’s lunch special. We’re not just talking veggie either, this bad boy has prawns and pork. Unheard of.

Lunch aside, dinner is cheap a chips, too. You can grab Chicken Katsu Udon for $15.90, Wagyu Beef Don for $17 and a Katsu Curry for $17. Also, for my fellow Coke Zero stans, you can cop a can for $3.50 — rare these days.

Brazilian Flame

If you’re a fan of smokey, BBQ’d meats, Brazilian Flame in Zetland is a must-try. For under $50, we reckon two people could eat and potentially have leftovers for lunch the next day, which in these economic times is a BARGAIN. For $45, you can score their family pack which includes 500 grams of BBQ’d meat, a large chippies, a salad, sauce and a drink — insane value.

Westwood Pizza

Westwood Pizza is a newer player in the Sydney pizza game, but it’s made a big, saucy name for itself since opening in 2020. Located just off King Street in Newtown, the joint slings some of the best wood-fired pizza in the city and their signature garlic and honey flavour has become a must-try in the foodie scene. Since there’s limited seating, you can score two pizzas for $50 (or just under) and head to Camperdown Park nearby to devour while you people-watch.

La Mono

Fancy some charcoal chicken? La Mono (at Merrylands or Casula) can sort you right out with their free-range chickie and lamb. The only issue you’ll come across is literally just trying to decide what you want. If I were you, I’d grab half a chicken and chips for just $18.50. That means, you could get two of those and throw in waffles for dessert and still come in at $50 flat. A dream come true, if you will.

Tom-Yum Tum-Gang

Tom-Yum Tum-Gang in Glebe feels almost too good to be true. We’re talking: classic Thai dishes for two clocking in at about the $30 mark. When I had dinner here I made the rare choice to splash out on duck for my pad see ew because it came to a teeny $15! If I’d gone for the standards like chicken, beef or veggie it would have only been $10. Heads up, it is cash only though so be prepared.

Drooling yet? I certainly am. Go grab $50 cash out (for a bit of retro fun) and hit one of these joints up. You won’t regret it!