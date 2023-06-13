5 TikTok Approved Mulled Wine Recipes Perfect For Any Late Night Fireside Goss Sesh

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Grant Burge to bring you the best-mulled wine recipes to heat you up this season.
Well folks, it’s finally the introverts’ favourite season and the biggest debate of all is right around the corner – what’s the ultimate winter drink, mulled wine or hot chocolate?
If you have the flavour palate of someone who still orders chicken nuggies at family dinners, your answer is as predictable as your dating profile. However, if you’re a connoisseur that seeks a more refined and exotic taste, the mulled wine hits a spot that can only be hit on a cold, dark winter night, donning your favourite sweater.
While you could crawl out from under the covers for a glass of mulled at the local, standing in long queues and paying an arm and a leg for one glass is turning me off. Instead, I’m opting to DIY.
And if you’re like Zach Shallcross from The Bachelor and aren’t familiar with how mulled wine is prepared, worry not stranger, we’ve got you covered.
The best-mulled wines start with a solid red wine base, so be sure to head to your local Dan Murphy’s or BWS and grab a Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum to enhance that dark, fruity flavour profile. This choice of wine comes in a 1.5-litre bag and will stay fresh for 30 days, letting ya satiate those mulled wine cravings throughout the month.
Here are five of the best TikTok-approved mulled wine recipes.
The classic mulled wine
@fiefdom_design
- 750 ml of Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum
- One cup of apple juice
- Six orange peels
- One teaspoon of lemon juice
- Fives cloves in half an orange
- Three star anise
- One cinnamon stick
- One teaspoon of ground nutmeg
- Brown sugar to taste
This recipe created by @fiefdom_design is perfect for any Sydney resident looking to warm the soul up this winter. It’s a classic take on the typical mulled wine (or Glühwein if you’re trying too hard to impress people) and can serve as a nice base for you to experiment with your mulled wine concoctions.
Chinese Mulled Wine
@foodiechina888
- Fifteen sliced apple pieces
- Six orange slices
- Seven sliced lemon pieces
- Eight sliced pear pieces
- 30 Blueberries
- One peeled tangerine
- A squeeze of Orange juice
- A squeeze of lemon juice
- Half an orange
- Five pieces of cloves
- Two pieces of star anise pieces
- Eight pieces of rock sugar
- 750 ml of Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum
- Half teapoon of honey
A fruitier and faster-to-make recipe, just chuck all your fruit slices in a big ol’ pot with wine and let the magic happen. This one is perfect if you’ve got a bunch of fruit you’ve been meaning to use quickly, or if you just find slicing fruit to be therapeutic. You do you buddy, we don’t judge.
Non-alcoholic mulled wine
@baby2bodyofficial
- 480 ml 100% red grape juice
- 320 ml 100% cranberry juice
- Two large oranges
- Three cloves
- Five cinnamon sticks
- A two-centimetre piece of fresh ginger
- One red apple
Missing the taste of mulled wine this winter, but can’t drink? This recipe has got you covered.
Beef brisket with mulled wine
@zenaskitchen
- 800 g beef brisket
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- One onion, peeled and quartered
- One medium carrot, quartered
- One celery stick, quartered
- 500 ml sweet mulled wine
- 400 ml good-quality beef stock
- 400 ml good-quality passata
- Two dried bay leaves
- Two sprigs of fresh rosemary
Mulled wine doesn’t just have to be for drinking, you can actually use it to enhance some of your cooking as well.
Not only can you bring your personal mulled wine to that dinner party, but you can one-up those hosts with this stunning brisket recipe. And who doesn’t like some chaotic suburban warfare amongst the group chat as you upstage Debbie’s “dry-as-a-carpet” meatloaf?
Mulled wine-glazed mushroom roast
@nomeatdisco
- Large oyster mushrooms (as many as you like)
- One white onion
- Two carrots
- Three cloves garlic
- One tablespoon of cloves
- One teaspoon of chilli flakes
- Salt and pepper
For the mulled wine marinade:
- One tablespoon of marmalade
- One and a half cups of mulled wine
- Two tablespoons of brown sugar
- One tablespoon of soy sauce
- One tablespoon of smoked paprika
- One teaspoon of chilli flakes
- One teaspoon of cinnamon
- One teaspoon of nutmeg
- Salt and pepper
For our non-meat eaters as well, @nomeatdisco shows us a mulled wine-inspired meal that looks like it could convert the biggest plant-based sceptics into believers.
