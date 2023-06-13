5 TikTok Approved Mulled Wine Recipes Perfect For Any Late Night Fireside Goss Sesh

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Grant Burge to bring you the best-mulled wine recipes to heat you up this season.

Well folks, it’s finally the introverts’ favourite season and the biggest debate of all is right around the corner – what’s the ultimate winter drink, mulled wine or hot chocolate?

If you have the flavour palate of someone who still orders chicken nuggies at family dinners, your answer is as predictable as your dating profile. However, if you’re a connoisseur that seeks a more refined and exotic taste, the mulled wine hits a spot that can only be hit on a cold, dark winter night, donning your favourite sweater.

While you could crawl out from under the covers for a glass of mulled at the local, standing in long queues and paying an arm and a leg for one glass is turning me off. Instead, I’m opting to DIY.

And if you’re like Zach Shallcross from The Bachelor and aren’t familiar with how mulled wine is prepared, worry not stranger, we’ve got you covered.

The best-mulled wines start with a solid red wine base, so be sure to head to your local Dan Murphy’s or BWS and grab a Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum to enhance that dark, fruity flavour profile. This choice of wine comes in a 1.5-litre bag and will stay fresh for 30 days, letting ya satiate those mulled wine cravings throughout the month.

Here are five of the best TikTok-approved mulled wine recipes.

The classic mulled wine

750 ml of Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum

One cup of apple juice

Six orange peels

One teaspoon of lemon juice

Fives cloves in half an orange

Three star anise

One cinnamon stick

One teaspoon of ground nutmeg

Brown sugar to taste

This recipe created by @fiefdom_design is perfect for any Sydney resident looking to warm the soul up this winter. It’s a classic take on the typical mulled wine (or Glühwein if you’re trying too hard to impress people) and can serve as a nice base for you to experiment with your mulled wine concoctions.

Chinese Mulled Wine

Fifteen sliced apple pieces

Six orange slices

Seven sliced lemon pieces

Eight sliced pear pieces

30 Blueberries

One peeled tangerine

A squeeze of Orange juice

A squeeze of lemon juice

Half an orange

Five pieces of cloves

Two pieces of star anise pieces

Eight pieces of rock sugar

750 ml of Grant Burge Barossa Ink Shiraz Bagnum

Half teapoon of honey

A fruitier and faster-to-make recipe, just chuck all your fruit slices in a big ol’ pot with wine and let the magic happen. This one is perfect if you’ve got a bunch of fruit you’ve been meaning to use quickly, or if you just find slicing fruit to be therapeutic. You do you buddy, we don’t judge.

Non-alcoholic mulled wine

480 ml 100% red grape juice

320 ml 100% cranberry juice

Two large oranges

Three cloves

Five cinnamon sticks

A two-centimetre piece of fresh ginger

One red apple

Missing the taste of mulled wine this winter, but can’t drink? This recipe has got you covered.

Beef brisket with mulled wine

800 g beef brisket

Extra-virgin olive oil

One onion, peeled and quartered

One medium carrot, quartered

One celery stick, quartered

500 ml sweet mulled wine

400 ml good-quality beef stock

400 ml good-quality passata

Two dried bay leaves

Two sprigs of fresh rosemary

Mulled wine doesn’t just have to be for drinking, you can actually use it to enhance some of your cooking as well.

Not only can you bring your personal mulled wine to that dinner party, but you can one-up those hosts with this stunning brisket recipe. And who doesn’t like some chaotic suburban warfare amongst the group chat as you upstage Debbie’s “dry-as-a-carpet” meatloaf?

Mulled wine-glazed mushroom roast

Large oyster mushrooms (as many as you like)

One white onion

Two carrots

Three cloves garlic

One tablespoon of cloves

One teaspoon of chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

For the mulled wine marinade:

One tablespoon of marmalade

One and a half cups of mulled wine

Two tablespoons of brown sugar

One tablespoon of soy sauce

One tablespoon of smoked paprika

One teaspoon of chilli flakes

One teaspoon of cinnamon

One teaspoon of nutmeg

Salt and pepper

For our non-meat eaters as well, @nomeatdisco shows us a mulled wine-inspired meal that looks like it could convert the biggest plant-based sceptics into believers.

