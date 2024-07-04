Woman Sparks Online Debate After Sharing A Heated Facebook Rant About Airplane Leg Room

A woman’s brief but sharp rant on Facebook has gone viral after she put a fellow airplane passenger on blast for taking up all the leg space. Honestly, I feel her and everyone else’s pain.

Although hopping on a plane gives me the same serotonin boost I got when I first heard Vanessa Carlton‘s “A Thousand Miles” in the 2000’s, the lack of moving room that comes with the seat truly kills the good vibes. Especially if it’s a long AF trip.

Recently, an American woman named Brenda Norton took her frustrations out in a Facebook group where she asked why, specifically men, have to take up sooo much damn space when it comes to air travel.

READ MORE Virgin Australia Is Flogging 1 Million Cheap Flights, If You Wanna Spend Your Tax Return Already

“Why do sooo many guys on airplanes think they can spread out and consume other people’s space?!?” Norton began.

“This guy has his whole left leg in my leg space. C’mon!!! I don’t even know you!

“I hate not having an aisle seat.”

In the post — which has since gone gangbusters on the social media platform — Norton shared a cheeky photo of her airplane situation, where she is sat knee to knee with the male passenger.

“I hate not having an aisle seat.” (Image source: Facebook)

Norton’s rant sent fellow Facebook group members into a frenzy, where a bunch of them expressed their frustrations with male passengers. Some encouraged the woman to push back on the leg or to alert a stewardess.

“Yep why is it always men who think they can invade your space. Be subtle push him back into his own corner,” one person wrote.

“Bounce your leg nonstop, he’ll back off. I do it all the time not even on purpose lol,” another Facebook user suggested.

“Why not just say something like ‘Excuse me, but space is already very tight and I’d appreciate it if you wouldn’t encroach on my space,’ If he’s a jerk about it, call the flight attendant,” wrote a third.

READ MORE An Aussie TikToker Has Sparked An Online Debate After Going Viral For Her Epic Food Court Rant

On the other hand, some people shared their empathy for the passenger, noting that he could’ve just been too tall for the seat causing him to move his knees beyond his designated seat. And of course, some folks suggested that he was spreading his legs because of the “family jewels”, if ya catch my drift.

“This is the fault of greedy airlines making the seats too close together. It appears, from the photo, that his legs don’t fit if they are straight,” one person suggested.

“Rows on planes are ridiculously close together. Sometimes there’s nowhere else to go,” another member commented.

READ MORE A Qantas Plane Was Forced To Request Priority Landing After Pilots Were Alerted To Possible Brake Issue

Look as a fellow travelling girlie and certified whinger, I am so on Norton’s side when it comes to this. But it’s also one of those situations where sometimes people can’t help if they fit into the squished-up seats they offer on commercial airplanes.

At the end of the day, as long as you get to your destination safely, it’s all goody. But then again, who knows, maybe Norton had to bump knees for a 14-hour flight — which is not a vibe.

It’s definitely a hard debate — cause we both love our tall peeps, but we also hate the invasion of personal space.

Maybe one day everyone can get some legroom without having to spend an arm and a leg for it!!!

Image source: Facebook