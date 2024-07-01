Virgin Australia Is Flogging 1 Million Cheap Flights, If You Wanna Spend Your Tax Return Already

It’s the first day of the new financial year and if you’re already looking for a way to treat yourself with your annual tax return, you’re in luck because Virgin Australia just dropped a schmick end-of-financial-year sale.

Virgin Australia is slinging a million (literally) flights to Australia’s favourite domestic and international holiday destinations, so you can catch flights not feelings.

“With sale fares starting from just $49, coupled with tax-return season, Aussies can book their next holiday without breaking the bank,” Virgin Australia chief commercial officer Dave Emerson said of the sale.

If you’re looking to escape the winter, you can cop cheap flights to the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and the Gold Coast — or you can GTFO of Australia and head to Fiji, Bali or Tokyo.

You can fly from Sydney to Byron Bay or the Sunshine Coast from just $49 and $69 each way, respectively. Other affordable deals include Melbourne to Adelaide from $79, Sydney to Hamilton Island from $115, or Brisbane to Hobart from $125.

The sale includes domestic Economy Lite fares operating in both directions, with all fares eligible for Velocity Frequent Flyer points and Status Credits.

International flights start from $405 to Queenstown, $339 to Denpasar and $499 to Nadi. Other destinations include Port Vila (Vanuatu), Apia (Samoa) and Haneda (Tokyo).

There are a bunch of travel dates to choose from between July 30, 2024 and June 3, 2025 — so it’s well worth taking a look if you’ve got any holiday plans in the next 12 months.

Virgin Australia’s massive sale comes after news that airline giant Qatar Airways is looking to buy a 20 per cent stake in the airline, in a move that could spell a major shakeup for Australia’s aviation industry — and the prices we’re paying for international flights.

We can only hope international flights get significantly cheaper because as of today, Australia has one of the most expensive passport prices in the world.

The sale runs until midnight AEST on Monday, July 8 — or until sold out.