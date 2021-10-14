Are you a ‘size matters’ person, or an ‘it’s all about how you use it’ person?

Teeny tiny homes have been gaining steam for quite some time now, we just haven’t been able to jump on the opportunity because of the many, many lockdowns and restrictions faced over the past two years. But with it looking like there’s light at the end of the tunnel (finally), it’s a good time to start planning, or going through the back log of things you were meant to do in 2020-2021. I can taste the freedom!

In case you didn’t know, there’s actually a platform that provides exclusively tiny house options across Australia. Yeah, you don’t need to use a funny filter to try and find it in a sea of Airbnbs. The company, called Tiny Away, has done the curating for you.

I actually stayed in one as a guest of Tiny Away between lockdowns last year, and it was the perfect getaway. I spent so much time sitting on the accompanying deck – reading, drinking, thinking – and just getting away from it all. It reminds you that accommodation really is just for sleeping, and to surround yourself with nature when a break is needed.

While the service is available throughout Australia, here are some absolute banging tiny homes in NSW to book before they’re snapped up.

Looking for a Blue Mountains stay that’s a little different? This tiny home is part of Kanimbla Valley and has surrounding views of the Blue Mountains, which you’ll wake up to thanks to the light-filled, front-facing glass doors. It’s a great place to rest your head when visiting the Jenolan Caves or wanting to take a hike up the Upper Blue Mountains. There’s also two beds (one’s in the loft, one’s a fold-out sofa) if you’re not doing the romantic thing.

Book it from $179 p/n here.

Nestled at one of the highest positions of Kundabung, the cute lil’ abode gives your surrounding views of Kempsey Town and farmland. Even the ocean can be seen from the front of your accommodation, which is a mix you don’t get often. Whether you want to go to the beach or have a hike, you’re sorted. The bathroom is eco-friendly, with a waterless compost toilet and gas-heated hot showers.

Book it from $159 p/n here.

Five acres at the bottom of Watagan Mountain National Park? Yes, please. Can’t think of anywhere better for an epic sunset, sunrise (but also cool if you want to sleep in) and say hello to the two cows on the property. It’s close to Hunter Valley vineyards as well, so you know where your pick-up and drop-off will be for your next wine tour. The accommodation is committed to ecologically sustainable principles, with a compost toilet, basin and shower.

Book it from $199 p/n here.

This tiny home backs onto a state forest, even though it’s only a few minutes from the town of Cessnock. If you don’t know what to do with yourself (or another) in a space so small, this stay has you sorted with a lil’ outdoor area and walking trails available that could chew up hours. If you want to stay in, the interiors are clean and chic filled with whites and light timber, and the bed is on it’s own platform creating even more space underneath it.

Book it from $179 p/n here.