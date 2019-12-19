If watching the hit Netflix series The Crown has you wishing you lived in a castle, you’re in luck because Airbnb is renting that exact one out to peasants just like us.

Airbnb is renting out the spectacular King’s Suite in the Belvoir Castle for three one-night stays across late December and early January.

The suite was originally built to house guests visiting the royal family, but more recently has been used as a filming location for both The Crown and Young Victoria.

It’s not Buckingham Palace, but if it’s good enough for the Queen herself Olivia Coleman, it’s good enough for me.

Located in Leicestershire, England, the castle is “said by experts to be one of the finest examples of Regency architecture in the country,” which means it’s fancy AF.

For the very reasonable price of £300, you can live like royalty for a night with hand-painted Chinese wallpaper and a “Regency gilt tester atop the king bed, hung with yellow silk curtains” (aka a real-life princess bed). Despite being centuries-old, the castle also has Wi-Fi for your ‘gramming pleasure.

The castle features picturesque views of Leicestershire’s Vale of Belvoir, so you can enjoy your royal cuppa while admiring the nearby parks and woodlands.

In addition to one night’s accommodation at the glorious palace, guest are also invited to a traditional afternoon tea upon arrival, followed by a fancy dinner in the State Dining Room and drinks in The Library. Not too shabby for roughly $570AUD.

The castle normally has 14 bedrooms available for rent, but this is the first time the King’s Suite itself will be opened to the public. You can view the other, less decadent rooms here.

Bookings open at 1pm GMT on December 20th, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to secure a stay on December 31st, January 11th or January 25th. You’ll also need to work out how the fuck you’re planning on getting to England by NYE, but I’ll leave that one for you to work out.

Why not kick off the decade in a castle? Surely that’s gotta be good luck.

All proceeds from the stays will be donated to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.