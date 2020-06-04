Just before the COVID-19 lockdown came into affect, I was lucky enough to take a fun little jaunt down the Shoalhaven Coast and now that the travel ban has lifted, it’s literally the first trip I plan on taking, and I implore you to do the same.

My motivations for selecting Shoalhaven as the destination for my relaxing getaway was because I knew it was a gorgeous location with beaches and wineries to explore, but also because I was fully aware that like many parts of Australia, it was still recovering from the bushfires and I wanted to help out local businesses in any way I could.

But when you visit the towns along NSW’s South Coast, including Jervis Bay, Berry, Nowra, Ulladulla, Culburra Beach, you’ll find that although the bushfires certainly had a devastating impact, it absolutely will not affect your weekend away as many businesses are up and running and the locals are as friendly and welcoming as ever.

Often described as ‘home away from home’ for Sydneysiders, the journey to the coast is 2.5 hours of gorgeous green rolling hills, made more picturesque by the pastures of cows and other wildlife you’ll pass along the way.

In terms of places to stay, you can’t go past Jervis Bay’s famous Paperbark Camp. It’s glamping at its absolute finest, complete with a semi-outdoor bath, bathrobes, candles, basically every fantasy novel component that you’d want for a weekend getaway with your BF / GF or even a mate.

Not big on camping? Same. But what Paperbark does is combine the extraordinary nature experience of camping with the convenience of a hotel.

For example, one night I was sleeping off a food coma from the glorious three course meal Paperbark’s Gunyah restaurant had to offer (along with tasty wines from local wineries), when I was awoken by a rustling on the deck.

I went out to find a mama possum with a baby on her back, just hanging out (don’t worry, there’s a sturdy cover around the tent so none of the cute creatures can enter, but they’re very non-threatening and fun to spot).

The general vibe of the camp is that we are visitors in the animals’ home, not the other way ’round. Guests and animals co-exist with respect and it’s absolutely beautiful.

The beauty of the camp is that it feels so remote and secluded, like you’re a world away from the nearest town, when in fact there are many local towns with many, many amazing experiences on offer.

In terms of dining options (‘cos food ALWAYS comes first), I recommend brekky heaven Salty Joe’s, the Central American inspired menu of The Ruse, complete with stunning water view, and the newly opened Sandbar Huskisson that serves, to quote my boyfriend, “the best steak I’ve ever had in my life.”

Another huge calling card is the local wineries that offer group tours through the vineyard and tastings of the various beverages and cheeses they have on offer.

I spent a day at a family-run winery called Cupitt’s Estate who had already begun putting social distancing rules in place for their winery tours, including distancing their tables and providing hand sanitisers for visitors.

Following the wine tasting tour, where you learn all about the wine you’ve been guzzling, you can sit back and enjoy the incredible scenery and order more food and beverages before swinging by the gift shop on your way to the taxi to purchase some additional bottles for you to enjoy post-paradise (I wish I could say we’re still sipping on the wine we bought but it didn’t last a weekend in our home, what with the lockdown and the fact that it’s so darn delicious).

And as for things to do, there are 100 (yes, 100) beaches to choose from if you feel like dipping your toes in the sand after months of only being able to see the beach through your old holiday snaps.

Now, I’m not much of an outdoorsy person but the local lakes are just so damn irresistible that I couldn’t not check ’em out, and what better way to do so than by walking on water (via paddle-board, I mean).

To view the local waters in a way that no one else can, give stand-up paddleboarding extraordinaire George a call (owner of the cleverly named Sup With George).

If you’re not too confident on the water, like myself, you’re in safe hands with George as he’s the chill and calming presence you need on hand when mastering the art of walking on water. Plus he has a library of knowledge of the local wildlife, underwater creatures and history of the area.

On the way home, we stopped by the famous Berry to stroll through the lovely old-timey town, featuring loads of local bakeries, cafes and stores that stock delicious locally-made produce for you to take home to remind you of your weekend in heaven.

After months of being hunkered down in your home, it’s time to get out and explore the glorious features that NSW’s South Coast has to offer.