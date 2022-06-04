Look, the house prices in Australia are pretty fkn steep. I know this, you know this, we all know this. But if you’re fancying a sea change, you could get paid AUD$87,000 to move house. The only catch? You’ll be moving to some isolated islands in Scotland.

Introverts, this is your time to shine.

As it turns out, the Scottish Government has a scheme called the Islands Bond. Already I’m intrigued.

The Islands Bond was pledged by the Scottish National Party (SNP) during the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

Basically, the plan centres on addressing depopulation on the Isle of Skye and in the Orkney archipelago. The archipelago is home to more than 70 islands. According to the Government, the scheme will specifically identify the islands where population decline is “becoming a critical issue”.

As a bonus? They’re fucking beautiful. I would move there in a heartbeat even without the $87,000 incentive. Sorry loved ones, I’m entering my aesthetically pleasing European murder mystery era.

I mean, look at this pic of the Isle of Skye. And I bet it’s not even as cold as Australia’s east coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isle Of Skye (@officialisleofskye)

“A commitment was made to developing the Islands Bond — offering 100 bonds of up to £50,000 [approximately AUD$87,000] to young people and families to stay in or to move to islands currently threatened by depopulation,” the Government said in its initial consultation.

The Member of Scottish Parliament for the Western Isles Alasdair Allan told UK publication The Times the bonds would function as long term investments for people moving to the islands.

They can be used to buy homes or start businesses. Look, with the state of Australia’s current housing market, I’m sorely tempted.

And with the resurgence of Kate Bush thanks to Stranger Things, I’m definitely in the mood to listen to “Wuthering Heights” on repeat while roaming the Scottish isles.

Apparently the Scottish Government’s plan has piqued interest from as far away as South America, per Boss Hunting.

The scheme will be taking place until 2026 but only 100 households will secure the payments. Hey, still a better shot than trying to find an affordable rental property in Sydney which isn’t filled with mould.

Just imagine all the iconic films you could recreate. I’m thinking Portrait of a Lady on Fire but make it foggy.

God, the vibes alone would be impeccable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orkney Islands (@visitorkney)

There are two wolves inside everyone: one wants you to live in a big city surrounded by people and the other wants you to vibe the fuck out on a beautiful, isolated Scottish island. Awoooo indeed.

This is a great excuse to whip out your remote working, use your best convincing skills on your group chat and enter your fried Mars Bar era. Plus Orkney literally has puffins. Worth uprooting your entire life to Scotland for IMO.