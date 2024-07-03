If you’re keen to collect some passport stamps without spending a small fortune, you’re in luck because Aussies have been treated to another international flight sale — this time, with Scoot.

The budget airline has slashed prices to destinations across Asia and Europe as part of a massive mid-year sale that runs until Monday, July 8 unless sold out prior.

Melburnians can escape to Athens from just $395 ($399 from Perth, $405 from Sydney), if you’re not fussed about a 21-hour flight on a budget airline.

For just $159, Perth locals can jet-set to Singapore, or for $192, they can be sipping cocktails in Denpasar.

Prices are slightly more expensive out of Sydney and Melbourne, but at $335 and $325 respectively for a one-way flight to Osaka — it’s still probably the best deal you’re going to get right now.

However, it’s worth noting that Economy ‘Fly’ fares exclude checked baggage and meals — so you’re gonna have to pack light and BYO snacks, I guess. Perhaps this is a good opportunity for those guys who rawdog flights.

There isn’t enough money in the world to get me in one of those seats for a 21-hour flight. (Image: Scoot)

While you’re certainly sacrificing on comfort for the sake of a cheap fare, in the current cost of living crisis, it could be worth it if you’re really desperate for a holiday.

Some destinations also offer a discount on ScootPlus fares — which include 15kg of cabin baggage and 30kg of checked baggage, as well as extra legroom, in-flight refreshments, priority boarding, and wifi. ScootPlus flights are available to Japan, Thailand, China and Greece.

You’re spoilt for choice with destinations across Asia including Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Tokyo — just to name a few.

Travel periods range from July 11 to May 30, with various blackout periods applying during school holidays and special event periods (sorry if you wanted to jet-set to Singapore for the Grand Prix in September). The travel windows are as follows:

11 Jul 2024–14 Sep 2024

01 Oct 2024–26 Nov 2024

16 Jan 2025–02 Apr 2025

22 Apr 2025–30 May 2025

You can view all the destinations and book your flights here.