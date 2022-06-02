It’s time to practise your very best Harry Styles impression because Scoot is slinging $350 dollar flights to London Town (read that in your best cockney accent) for its 10th birthday.

Happy Birthday Scoot and happy Entering My British Accent Era to me.

Yes my dear friend, you read that right: tickets to London for a mere $350 — why, that’s barely a farthing!

You can say ‘ello, ‘ello, ‘ello to the gorgeous huns of Britain if that tickles your teacake. That’s it, I’m officially out of British accent jokes.

One-way flights to London go as low as $309 if you fly from Perth or the Gold Coast and $349 if you fly from Sydney or Melbourne.

So look, why not have a little mini Perth holiday before your big London trip?

It’s not just London you can mosey on over to. If your vibes are more ancient architecture and island hopping, you could make your way to Athens for $319 from Syd or Melb or fly from the Gold Coast or Perth for $279 — literally less than a fancy hair straightener.

If trying and failing to get into Berghain is on your bucket list you could make your way over to Berlin for the same price. Oh jah baby.

I can hear a Europe trip a-calling! It would be rude not to, TBH.

With the money you’d save on flights, you can also go absolutely hogwild on duty free treats. Nice German chocolate, you’re coming home with me thanks.

If guaranteed sun is more your speed, Scoot is also offering cheap flights to places like Singapore, Bali and Thailand.

Shoutout to this polar surge for leaving me in desperate need of a beach holiday. For example, you could fly on over to Singapore from Sydney for just $179. I have to admit I am extremely tempted.

Or if Thailand’s more your style, flights to Phuket are just $209 from Sydney and Melbourne or $169 from Perth or the Gold Coast.

Whip out your Pinterest planning boards and start hunting for cute summer clothes on Depop my friends. ‘Tis time.

If the thought of an escape is appealing to you RN, hop on it ‘cos Scoot’s sale started on Thursday and will finish at midnight on June 6th. Call all your earth sign friends and get them to weave their organisational magic immediately.

You can book for flights up until March 25 2023, but be wary ‘cos some busy periods — like school holidays — will be blacked out. Go forth and holiday my friends.