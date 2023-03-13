If there’s one thing that makes a Melbourne winter in any way manageable, it’s buggering off to a sunny location for a little bit. Truly nothing like a bit of much-needed Vitamin D in the midst of the Big Cold. Lucky for you Melbourne legends you could snag yourself a cheeky trip to Queensland — all you have to do is pick up this specific public pay phone.

A Queensland-themed phone box has popped up in the middle of the CBD and it’ll ring randomly three times today. All punters have to do to score themselves a free trip up north is be the first to answer the call. Sounds like some real Matrix shit, to be honest.

The lucky buggers who pick up the ringing phone booth will also pick up a two-night stay in Queensland — either a tropical escape up top in Palm Cove, a buzzy sabbatical in Brisbane or a luxury country retreat in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Who knew that a Queensland holiday was more than just copping a three-park super pass and speedrunning through the theme park dream run (Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild)?

So if you’re in Melbourne today and already thinking about how you’re going to avoid the inevitable SADs (seasonal affective disorder) this winter, maybe find this cheeky little phone booth and answer the call when that bad boy starts to ring.

And if you’re nowhere near the southern city but you’re dreaming about scooting away for your next vaycay you can always pop yourself on the call list and cross your fingers.