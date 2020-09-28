For those of us who like to holiday in style and comfort but absolutely hate leaving the pup behind at home, it’s now very important to note that the trés chic and gloriously weird QT Hotels have announced they’re going to the dogs, literally. The luxe hotel chain has opened up the doggy doors across Australia and New Zealand, for bougie barkers to come and nose in on the fluffy robe action.

The new Pup Yeah! packages have launched at all the QT hotels over the country (and across the pond in NZ), opening up the very swish Deluxe King suites to accommodate bougie dogs who clock in at under 20kg.

Now, this isn’t just a little pet bed in the corner and a bag of Schmackos in the mini bar, hoo boy no. Sure, it might set you back $450 a night for a king suite fit for yourself and your numero uno, but this is some real puppy luxe time for you both because let’s be real, you both deserve a little treat this year.

Instead of a couple of tins of Chum in the fridge, your pup gets a room service menu that rivals most human food ones, including steak tartare, bone marrow risotto, and bacon ice cream sandwiches. Naturally, Bondi QT has a range of veggie options for those who prefer a bit of greenery, including veggie terrine or sweet potato meatballs with pea puree.

Each of the rooms come with a pooch-approved minibar filled with treats from Woof Gateaux and very fancy bedding from Nice Digs (who has a corduroy bed I kinda just wanna get to sit on myself), so you know your dog’s going to be relaxing just as much as you are.

Of course, that’s not even nearly everything you can spoil your canine child with during your bougie sojourn. In selected QT hotels, a full fancy-ass treatment menu is available for pooch pampering, including pedicures, blow-dries and other preening luxuries for very spoilt dogs. Some of the hotels even have their own puppy concierge for all-important walkies sessions.

There’s no doubt in my mind that a lot of us are keen to yeet ourselves into a bit of hotel luxury, so instead of leaving the pup at home with a house covered in post-it notes for the pet sitter (or trying to squeeze them in at the local kennel), pack their tiny dog suitcase or backpack, and get yourself booked in for a bougie weekend in with your fave.