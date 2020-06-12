Queenslanders, watch out. Everybody else, pack your bags. The QLD border will likely be reopening on July 10, which means those cheeky beach / camping / jungle / luxe / whatever you like holidays are back on the menu.

Queensland’s borders were the subject of a very public (and petty) stoush last month, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk resisting calls from state and federal leaders, including Scott Morrison, to reopen them.

It’s now looking like July 10 is go time.

The date has been loosely set for some time now, as per Queensland’s roadmap to easing restrictions. Yesterday, Palaszczuk gave her strongest hint yet that mid-July was a goer, telling The Brisbane Times it would be a “very good month” for the state.

Now, Morrison has given the clearest indicator yet that July 10 is in the bag.

“I welcome the decision, which I understand was made after national cabinet today by the Queensland government, to nominate a date for the opening of the border in Queensland, which is welcome,” Morrison said today after the National Cabinet meeting.

“We had a very open discussion about those issues today, the three step process is very clear.”

Morrison said that all states and territories should provide a reopen date as quickly as possible, to allow for the other states and territories to plan.

Not long after, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall came in as the first premier to give a firm reopen date: July 20. (Might be time to book that wine country trip. Supporting the local SA economy and drinking fancy plonk? It’s our civic duty.)

And although Palaszczuk has not yet given a clear answer, QLD’s Tourism Department did release a statement as the National Cabinet meeting was underway to say it was providing $15 million to airports to help secure new domestic flights.

The money will be used to “fast-track” the local tourism industry, which has taken a $27 billion beating.

The point is: it’s definitely time to start planning that trip.