Qantas Has $1M Discounted Seats Up For Grabs For As Low As $109 So Pack Your Bags & LFG

Is the winter weather making you feel like a grump goblin? Does watching your mates enjoy a hot Euro summer or a colourful Japan spring via Instagram Stories make you want to slam your head into your work des? No? Just me? Well, regardless, I have some great news. Qantas is slinging almost a million domestic flights for cheap. Talk about a great excuse for a cheeky getaway.

The Qantas One Million Seat Sale includes over 60 destinations across the country. Some of the juiciest, cheapest deals start at $109 for a one-way ticket. But here are some of the best deals, in my personal opinion.

Sydney to Ballina (Byron) — $109

Sydney to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) — $109

Sydney to Melbourne (and vice versa!) — $145

Melbourne to Adelaide — $139

Melbourne to Coffs Harbour — $169

Brisbane to the Whitsunday Coast — $139

Adelaide to Sydney — $179

Perth to Melbourne — $299

These are just a few killer deals, with heaps more available.

If you’re fancier than my economy ass, the sale also extends to business class where you can be served one of those famous chicken Qantas sausages on an actual plate, rather than a cardboard box. Nice!!!!

The sale is available until June 30 at 11.59pm and the only fine print is that the travel period must be between July 29, 2024 and March 26, 2025.

You can check out all the fun deals in the sales HERE.

Happy travelling everyone!!!